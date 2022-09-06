How to get rich in GTA Online in less than a day

GTA Online is arguably the most popular multiplayer game out there, with new gamers joining every day. The Expanded and Enhanced version for the title was released on March 15, 2022, and saw many new PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers enter the world of Los Santos.

For the uninitiated, GTA Online is about creating and managing one's criminal empire. This empire comprises business battles, heists, properties, and much more. It may all seem intimidating at first, but this guide ensures that beginners get a head start.

Making close to a million isn't really that hard in GTA Online

Rob convenience stores

Many newbies in GTA Online want to perform heists as soon as they log in. Unfortunately, that is not possible as those missions are level-locked. Moreover, they aren't really very beginner friendly. This is why the first thing a new player should do after logging in is rob a convenience store.

Convenience stores are located in various spots all over the map and are fairly easy to loot. All that players need to do is enter a shop and intimidate the owner by pointing a gun at them. This should net the player close to $2K in profits.

Visit Diamond Casino

Next, gamers should head over to Diamond Casino, which can be located by going to the diamond-shaped marker on the map. Once there, players will encounter a cutscene, after which they must purchase the membership associated with the casino. This will allow them to spin the wheel and get some rewards. Lucky players might get their hands on a brand-new car or quite a bit of money.

Once the membership is purchased, players will be awarded 5000 Casino tokens. These can be exchanged for GTA$ at the counter to the right of the Lucky Wheel.

Complete Double-Action Revolver challenge

New gamers might notice a bunch of emails on their in-game smartphones upon initially logging in. Most of these will be offers for new properties and vehicles. However, one email will only have a picture. This is a place on the map players need to locate if they want to uncover more details about the challenge. The video above brilliantly displays how to go about doing this.

Once the clues are found, players will receive the Double-Action Revolver, which is an amazing gun. Subsequently, a pretty easy challenge that involves getting 50 headshots can be completed with this weapon for a sweet $250K bonus.

Solve Midnight Slasher case

GTA Online players should try solving the case of the Midnight Slasher next. There are no emails or notifications to trigger this mystery as players need to locate the first clue on their own. Fortunately, there are only a couple of places they need to check to get started.

Once all five clues are discovered, the Midnight Slasher will come for the player. The good thing is that it will be pretty easy to kill him and get the Navy Revolver for free. Another challenge that requires gamers to eliminate 50 players/NPCs with the new revolver can be completed to get a $200K bonus.

Undertaking bounty-hunting missions is a good idea

By checking their smartphones once again, GTA Online players can come across a text from Maude regarding bounty-hunting missions. She needs specific people to be brought in, dead or alive. Bringing them back alive will help gamers earn $10K per individual. There are a total of five such missions, meaning $50K can be obtained from them.

Once all the bounties are complete, Maude will text players the location of the reward. This is the Stone Hatchet, the most powerful melee weapon in GTA Online. Killing 25 players/NPCs with the new reward will net players another $250K bringing up the total reward for bounty hunting to $300K.

Making more money

After all that, GTA Online beginners will be able to register as a VIP, rent a Buzzard helicopter, and complete a couple of Headhunter and Sightseer missions. Subsequently, a visit to the nearest Ammu-Nation can be made to buy some weapons and armor.

The spending spree will continue as players can then buy a CEO office, an apartment, and a cheap vehicle for transportation (Bati 801). After that, gamers can check Rockstar Games' Newswire for double-reward jobs and complete a couple of them for some easy money.

Subsequently, gamers should have enough capital to purchase their first business, the CEO crate warehouse. They can start with a small or medium one, and while this may seem like a huge investment initially, it will soon start offering compensation.

All the mentioned activities can be knocked off the list with ease after watching a guide or two and shouldn't take much time.

Once GTA Online players are a little more settled in, they can jump into heists. Gamers should also always remember to visit Diamond Casino once a day and take a look at the bonuses/discounts each week.

