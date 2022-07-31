How to get started with GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update has bought many features, upgrades, and additions that can get overwhelming, especially for beginners new to such major patches.

Thus, many players don't recognize where to start with this massive update for GTA Online. As a result, they miss out on lots of highlights and essential additions that would make their gaming experience more fun and efficient.

So, to aid those users, this article will provide them with all the most useful and important things the update has bought for GTA Online, which can also be a great starting point for exploring it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinions.

Where should gamers start with GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update?

Operation Paper Trail

The Criminal Enterprises update, made available in Grand Theft Auto Online on July 26, 2022, included a set of missions called Operation Paper Trail. They are available for 1 to 4 players and are supplied to them by Agent ULP, a senior IAA agent.

This contact mission was one of the most anticipated additions of this update that users were very excited about, as it has been a while since GTA Online added a new contact mission.

In these missions, they assume the role of an IAA field agent recruited to look into the Duggan Petrochemical Family, the local petrochemical magnates, to determine whether they are behind the skyrocketing oil costs.

There are six missions in all, and gamers may repeat any of them from the Jobs Menu once they have finished the last one. To start this contact missions, readers will get a call from Agent ULP and have to visit the IAA headquarters, signified on the map with the letter "U."

Nightclub

There are two new Nightclub Management missions that many players can start within the Nightclub. These responsibilities include removing boisterous customers and transporting inebriated VIP customers to other locations.

To gather products for their Nightclub Warehouse, users may now get in touch with Yohan Blair to begin a brand new "Nightclub Goods" objective.

They may also contact Tony Prince to start nightclub management jobs from any place, order a nightclub limousine for transportation, and determine the popularity of their Nightclub from a distance.

MC Clubhouse

"Hit the Roof" and "Life and Deathbikes" are two new Clubhouse Contracts included in GTA Online with this update. As with the auto shop service at the auto shop, customer bikes are now frequently transported to the clubhouse, where they can be customized and delivered for an additional fee.

For the Clubhouse bar, a new "Bar Resupply" objective has been introduced, which will give Sindy and the establishment the resources they need to attract new customers and make money, much like the Nightclub.

Executive Office

A new Warehouse staff manager named Lupe has provided the opportunity to source Special Cargo for $7500. New Steal Special Cargo objectives and the Mixed Goods Special Cargo type have also been introduced.

Gunrunning

In addition to a new Bunker Research mission that may be performed to gather research for the Bunker, two brand new Bunker Resupply missions have been introduced. Agent 14 may now be called by users to check their research level, start a Bunker Research mission, and request transportation.

Additionally, a new "Ammu-Nation Contract" objective involving transporting surplus Bunker Stock to various Ammu-Nation sites around Southern San Andreas in exchange for additional money is accessible from the Bunker.

