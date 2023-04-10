How to get a Taser in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

GTA Online is an open-world, action-packed game that allows players to immerse themselves in a virtual world where they can engage in various activities, including drug trafficking. In this title's most recent major DLC, Los Santos Drug Wars, players are tasked with creating a criminal empire by purchasing and selling various narcotics. To protect themselves from rival gangs and police, they need to acquire weapons and equipment, such as Tasers, which can be used to subdue enemies without killing them.

While Stun Guns are not very common in GTA Online, they can be helpful in certain situations, especially when dealing with rival gangs or police officers. However, obtaining one can be challenging, and many players may not know where to look or what steps to take to get it. This article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to obtaining a Taser in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars.

Comprehensive guide to owning a Taser (Stun Gun) in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

Tasers are non-lethal GTA Online weapons that players can use to temporarily incapacitate their enemies. It's a useful tool for players who want to apprehend their targets without attracting too much attention or creating unnecessary chaos.

To obtain a Taser in GTA Online, you must first own an Agency in partnership with Franklin, with an Armory section installed. The property can be purchased from Dynasty 8 Executive through the internet browser on your in-game smartphone. Once the Agency is owned, you can upgrade it with the Armory section for $700,000, though waiting for a sale may be beneficial.

After fulfilling these prerequisites, you can go to the top floor of your Agency in GTA Online, where you'll find a room filled with weapons and ammo, including a Taser. From there, you can purchase this sidearm for $326,250 from the Pistol menu.

If you want to save money, you can visit a friend's — or any random player's — Agency to purchase the Taser instead. This can save you around $2.4 million in GTA Online cash, which you'll get to spend on expanding your other businesses' reach.

In case you do not have enough money to buy the Taser, you can also refer to the Snowmen and Weazel Plaza shootout challenge guides to earn over $500,000 in less than an hour.

Are Tasers (Stun Guns) worth owning?

Tasers are not commonly used weapons, and their short range and recharge time make them less effective than other firearms available in the game. Additionally, the high cost of obtaining a Stun Gun may not be worth it for players who are low on cash or prefer to invest their money in other items or businesses.

However, for those who enjoy experimenting with different weapons and tactics, a Taser can offer a unique and fun gameplay experience. It can be used to sneak up on NPCs or unsuspecting players and can even be used to shoot out tires during a drive-by. Ultimately, whether a Stun Gun is worth it or not comes down to personal preference and playstyle.

