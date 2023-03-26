5 best ways to make money without heists in GTA Online The Last Dose update

GTA Online's latest update, The Last Dose, has brought a plethora of new content and opportunities for players to explore. From new vehicles to missions, there is no shortage of things to do in this massive online world, especially to make good money. However, not all players have the time, resources, or interest to engage in great money-generating sources like heists, which can be time-consuming and require a lot of coordination with others.

This article shares the five best ways to make money in GTA Online's The Last Dose update without having to participate in heists.

Open new pathways of income by doing these five things after GTA Online's The Last Dose update

5) Complete Last Dose missions

For players looking to make some extra cash in GTA Online's The Last Dose update, completing storyline missions as the leader is a great way to do it. While the payouts from each individual mission may not seem like much, there are bonus awards that one can earn for completing the missions that can add up to a total of $600,000.

To receive the bonus awards, players must complete the associated storyline missions as the leader, which include This is an Intervention, Unusual Suspects, FriedMind, Checking In, BDKD, and all Missions as part of an Organization or MC Club. Each grants players a $100,000 bonus, but they can only be earned once per account.

It's worth noting that completing these missions as the leader is also a requirement for unlocking the new Ocelot Virtue hypercar, which is given to players for free upon completion. So, not only can one earn extra cash, they can also receive a high-performance vehicle as a reward.

4) Sell Missions in Acid Lab

Once a GTA Online player has accumulated enough product in their Acid Lab, they will be given the option to sell it. The sell missions for the Acid Lab can vary depending on how much product one is selling.

The payout for the sell mission will depend on the amount of product sold and the number of players in the selling organization. Larger organizations will receive a larger payout, but the money must be split between everyone involved.

The payout can be increased by selling the product in a public lobby with other players, but this also increases the risk of encountering hostile ones who may attempt to disrupt the sell mission. Another great way to sell drugs is to take part in the Street Dealers random event.

3) Shark Cards (Easy Money)

Shark Cards are a form of microtransaction in GTA Online that allows players to buy in-game currency with real-world money. They were introduced as a way for one to obtain virtual currency without having to grind for it in-game. The cards are available in various denominations and can be purchased through the game's online store or via select retailers.

Many have criticized the use of Shark Cards, as they believe it creates an unfair advantage for those who have the means to purchase them (GTA+ members). Some players argue that it undermines the game's core mechanics, as it essentially allows one to buy their way to the top.

2) Weekly Time Trials

In GTA Online, players can participate in weekly Time Trials to earn a significant amount of money. The HSW Time Trial offers the highest payout of $250,000 upon completion, while the other two categories offer a payout of $100,000 each.

Players must have access to a vehicle to participate in the Time Trials. They must also complete the trials within a set time limit to earn the payout. Overall, the weekly Time Trials offer a lucrative opportunity for skilled drivers to earn a large amount of money in just a few minutes.

1) Weekly multipliers

The weekly update in GTA Online, which started on March 23, offers several bonuses that players can take advantage of in the game until March 29, 2023.

These bonuses include 2x cash from Street Dealers, 2x cash on Taxi Work, 2x cash and RP for The First Dose and The Last Dose missions, 2x cash and RP from Stash Houses, and 2x cash and RP on Trap Door.

These bonuses offer players a chance to earn more cash and RP for completing specific missions and activities in the game, making it an excellent opportunity to boost their in-game earnings.

