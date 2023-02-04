How to go God Mode in GTA Online (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Series X|S)

GTA Online is not a new game, having been released in 2013, and playing the same missions every day can get tedious after some time. While Rockstar Games wants gamers to experience the title in a specific way, players are always looking for methods to circumvent system restrictions and enjoy the game on their own terms.

God Mode glitches are among the rarest and most enjoyable ways to subtly trick GTA Online's mechanics. Numerous such bugs have been discovered in the game over time, but the developers always fix them before they can be used to ruin the experience.

That said, there is currently a popular God Mode exploit that can be taken advantage of in the title's PlayStation and Xbox versions. This article explains how to unlock God Mode in GTA Online on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Note: Rockstar Games reserves the right to patch the glitch at any time. The author holds no responsibility for the outcome of using it.

How to become invincible and obtain God Mode in GTA Online on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

How to go God Mode on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

To unlock God Mode and achieve invincibility while playing GTA Online on your PlayStation console, you need to visit the office of Downtown Cab Co. — a taxi company — located in the East Vinewood neighborhood near Tangerine Street. You can also look for a black, forward-facing taxi icon on the map near the Diamond Casino & Resort. This will help you get to the spot more easily.

When you arrive at Downtown Cab Co.'s office, proceed to the white mission marker located in front of the main door. You should be aware that this GTA Online area contains two markers for two different activities: Arm Wrestling and Taxi Work jobs. Go to the latter one, which is right outside the building's main door.

Once in the right spot, press the right D-pad button to start the Taxi Work job, and then immediately press and hold the triangle button. This will teleport you below the map and cause you to free-fall to some extent. If you survive the damage you take when you land, the glitch is activated, and you have activated God Mode.

You can put it to the test with an RPG, grenade, sticky bomb, or any other explosive weapon. If you die during the fall, repeat the preceding steps until the glitch is activated.

How to go God Mode on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

GTA Online players can also unlock God Mode by following the same instructions as on the PS4 and PS5. Go to the Downtown Cab Co. taxi company's office, stand on the Taxi Work jobs marker, and press the right D-pad button. Immediately after that, press and hold the Y button until you are teleported under the GTA Online map. If you survive the free-fall, the God Mode glitch will be activated for your in-game character.

However, players should also note that they will be permanently trapped beneath the map when trying to make this glitch work, with no easy way to teleport above ground. To exit the out-of-bound state, proceed to the nearby sewer tunnels. While you can't see them, you can use the mini-map to figure out where they are. Once you enter a tunnel, the textures will return, and you will be able to freely roam the map.

