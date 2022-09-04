How good is the Ocelot Locust in GTA Online?

GTA Online players can take a trip back to 1969 with the Ocelot Locust, a sports roadster with plenty of power. From now until September 7, lucky ones can spin the wheel at the casino and win a free vehicle.

The Locust is currently on display with a Sprunk green color scheme. While the odds may not seem favorable, there are ways to win the podium car every single time in GTA Online.

Players should consider giving the Ocelot Locust a brief look. It's mostly based off the real life 2015 Lotus 3-Eleven. Old school veterans might even remember this vehicle from the London expansion pack for the first ever GTA title. Without question, the Locust has quite the historical legacy.

A brief review of the Ocelot Locust from GTA Online

Where to buy and how much it costs

Under normal circumstances, GTA Online players can pay a visit to Legendary Motorsport. The Locust is worth a whopping $1,625,000. Unfortunately, there is no way to convert this car into a convertible, but at the very least, players won't be spending extra money beyond the usual performance upgrades.

GTA Online players can also get a free Locust with the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino and Resort. They have until September 7 to win the grand prize. Remember, there are ways to legally exploit the game so one can always get what they want. This will be explained by the end of the article.

It's only fitting that players get the Locust from the Lucky Wheel. The vehicle was originally released back in the Diamond Casino and Resort update. $1,625,000 is quite a lot of money to spend, but if the player has a chance to get a free Locust, they shouldn't pass up this golden opportunity.

What it feels like to drive

The Locust performs quite well for a sports car in GTA Online, as it has really tight handling and makes very quick turns. The acceleration will also make it take off within an instant. Overall, the Locust is fundamentally sound in most of the performance aspects.

Unfortunately, it does have a tendency to slide across the road. This is quite problematic whenever players run into bumps. If they are not careful, they may spin out with this vehicle.

According to YouTuber Broughy1322, the Locust has a top speed of 119.75 miles per hour. Of course, players will have to fully upgrade their sports car for the best possible results, including better transmission and turbo. They might have a fun time driving this car around.

Final verdict

GTA Online players don't necessarily have to buy the Locust at full price. While it's a relatively good sports car, $1,625,000 is a very heavy cost. Luckily, there are ways to get it without paying for anything.

Players should take a look at the video above. YouTuber BullSheepParty gives a comprehensive guide on the correct timing for spinning the wheel. However, they do need to force quit the game if they mess up. It takes some practice, but it can be done eventually.

GTA Online players only have until September 7 to get a free Locust. There is still time left, so they should act quickly.

