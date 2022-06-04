How good is the Pegassi Infernus Classic in GTA Online?

Some GTA Online players might have noticed the Pegassi Infernus Classic in an event week and wondered how good it is. For example, it was available for players to win in the Lucky Wheel in the June 2 weekly update. Any player who might have gotten it might be curious if it's a worthwhile car or just good-looking trash.

It's worth looking at how it compares to other Sports Classics based on Broughy1322's data (his data is used for the rest of the cited information from this point onward):

Lap Time: Eighth place at 1:06.267

Eighth place at 1:06.267 Top Speed: 15th place at 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h)

Those stats aren't too bad, considering that a few of the Sports Classics that rank better than them are weaponized vehicles. Ultimately, the Pegassi Infernus Classic is a decent Sports Classic car with good handling for races with several turns (although it isn't the best option in this niche).

A more in-depth look at the Pegassi Infernus Classic's value in GTA Online

An example of the car being featured on the Lucky Wheel (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first thing that GTA Online players should notice while driving this good-looking car is that it feels heavy. However, it isn't heavy in the sense that it can bulldoze through other Sports Classics (it's only ranked 22nd in terms of overall weight in this vehicle class).

Instead, it just has a bit of an awkward feel to it, which is something that players need to get used to while driving it.

The Pegassi Infernus Classic has good stats for a Sports Classic, making it a decent alternative to the top-rated ones if one happens to get it for free or at a discount. One vehicle that noticeably outclasses it is the Turismo Classic, as it is substantially faster thanks to its HSW performance upgrade.

The Turismo Classic pictured here is a better option as far as Sports Classics are concerned (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a quick comparison (the Turismo Classic with HSW modifications is on the left, and the Infernus Classic is on the right):

Lap Time: 1:00.693 vs. 1:06.267

1:00.693 vs. 1:06.267 Top Speed: 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h) vs. 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h)

150.50 mph (242.21 km/h) vs. 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h) Total Cost: $1,602,000 vs. $915,000

As a result, the Turismo Classic is noticeably better on races with several sharp turns and substantially better on races that focus on straight roads. The only major downside is that it's a little bit more expensive, yet that difference is absolutely worth it for anybody who wants to win.

The Pegassi Infernus Classic is still good, all things considered (Image via Rockstar Games)

The host of a race can disable HSW mods, yet there is no guarantee that it will happen unless one personally hosts a race. Even if that were to happen, the Turismo Classic is better than the Infernus Classic in GTA Online (these comparisons won't include HSW upgrades):

Lap Time: 1:04.599 vs. 1:06.267

1:04.599 vs. 1:06.267 Top Speed: 120.75 mph (194.33 km/h) vs. 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h)

As one can see, the Pegassi Infernus Classic has some tough competition in GTA Online. That's not even mentioning a few other noteworthy cars that beat it to a smaller degree, such as the Cheetah Classic.

As mentioned earlier in this article, the Infernus Classic is a good Sports Classic car, but not one a player would normally prioritize getting in GTA Online.

