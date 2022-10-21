How GTA 5 speedrunners finish all stunt jumps in record time

Popular GTA 5 speedrunner FriendlyBaron recently uploaded a YouTube video in which he recreated the speedrun world record for all stunt jumps, currently held by Szau.

In the video, FriendlyBaron highlighted the major strats and techniques used by speedrunners to complete these stunt jumps as quickly as possible. He also recreated the tricks used by Szau for the purpose of explaining things as clearly as possible.

The entire video is very educational for any player looking to get into speedrunning or for anyone who just wants to complete all of the stunt jumps in GTA 5.

GTA 5 speedrunner explains how players can complete all stunt jumps in record time using a variety of techniques

FriendlyBaron begins his YouTube video by explaining that he used a specific mod called stuntjumppractice to do the speedrun. Using the mod, FriendlyBaron is able to visually showcase the landing and jumping points that trigger the completion of the stunt jump in GTA 5.

These trigger points are normally not visible in the game. However, the mod is very useful in explaining how speedrunners complete these stunts in record time.

This is the trigger box that becomes visible when using the mod (Images via FriendlyBaron)

Players should note that the use of the mod is not allowed when submitting a speedrun record. However, they can still use the mod for practice, especially if they want to lower their chances of any error and want to complete the entire run as fast as possible.

Strats provided by FriendlyBaron for completing all stunt jumps in record time

FriendlyBaron @FriendlyBaron the gtav all stunt jumps speedrun has seen a ton of cool new tech, so here's a video that explains every moment of the run youtube.com/watch?v=H3-9qm… the gtav all stunt jumps speedrun has seen a ton of cool new tech, so here's a video that explains every moment of the run youtube.com/watch?v=H3-9qm…

FriendlyBaron demonstrates numerous strats throughout his video. Players should keep in mind that there is no singular strat. Instead, they should focus on blending all of them.

The speedrun starts when GTA 5 players are thrust into the first story mission. This is useful as the entire stunt jump run requires speedrunners to play as Franklin. His ability to drive in slow motion is really useful for turning at full speed and preventing the car from flying off the ground.

According to FriendlyBaron, players should aim with a pistol while doing a stunt jump. This will skip the cinematic camera that gets automatically enabled whenever one does this type of jump.

This is the cinematic camera that gets enabled (Images via FriendlyBaron)

The first half of this speedrun takes place during the first mission. It requires Franklin to die at specific points, as the respawning locations can be used strategically to travel to certain places faster.

FriendlyBaron also uses specific techniques, like going outside Simeon's workshop during the first mission, to skip the cutscene as fast as possible. The second half of the speedrun mainly involves using a taxi from the in-game cab service to complete all of the other stunt jumps once the first mission is done.

From there, players have to call a cab and use the fast travel feature to get near a stunt jump location. They should then take over the cab without hurting the driver and complete all of the other nearby stunt jumps.

After that, GTA 5 players will have to call another cab and fast-travel to the next location. They must go through the same process over and over again until they manage to complete all of the stunt jumps.

As mentioned earlier, the current speedrun world record for all stunt jumps is held by Szau, who completed the entire run in 22 minutes and 50 seconds.

