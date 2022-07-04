How to hack the security terminal in GTA Online: Diamond Casino Heist guide

Fans of the iconic GTA franchise adore and frequently play GTA Online's heist missions. It was originally presented in the single-player mode before being made available to the online multiplayer variant. Ever since its introduction, it has been hailed as one of the best ways to earn money within the game.

Originally, the Heists Update only added a relatively small number of heists. But when the Diamond Casino Heist was introduced to GTA Online in 2019, it quickly became one of the most popular heists among the players, with many in the community calling it the best heist in the game.

It was only when the Cayo Perico Heist was added that the supremacy of the Diamond Casino Heist dwindled within the community. Despite this, many players still prefer to complete the Diamond Casino Heist to make large amounts of money in the game.

How can GTA Online players hack the security panel in Diamond Casino Heist?

Diamond Casino Heist, like most of the other heists in the game, lets players choose what type of approach they want to take. The best and most recommended approach is 'The Big Con' as it is the easiest and fastest approach players can use for this heist.

This is rather important as the Diamond Casino Heist needs to be completed in hard mode for players to receive the maximum amount of rewards, so 'The Big Con' approach is perfect as it significantly lowers the chances of players getting discovered and eliminated by security.

However, there is one obstacle that every GTA Online player has to go through during this heist with this approach and that is getting past the fingerprint security panel that requires hacking. Interestingly, this is possibly one of the most difficult hacks players will have to do in GTA Online.

Security Panel Cheatsheet

Fortunately, to make this mission easier, many veteran GTA Online players, who have already figured out every conceivable solution for the security panel, have shared their expertise of this infamous obstacle.

The most popular one available is by Reddit user Rubensei, who shared their own cheatsheet which players can use as a guide to complete this difficult hack. Because the fingerprint scanner only recognizes a specific set of patterns and only requires memorization, it is rather simple to complete it using this cheat sheet.

Other approaches

If players want to approach the Diamond Casino Heist differently, there are two other options that they can try:

Silent & Sneaky

Aggressive

This means that GTA Online players can utilize three separate strategies, each using a different set of tools and techniques that can be used to pull off the Casino Heist. By choosing the buyer, the host has the ability to alter the results of the strategy, the getaway, and the money (high level buyers will be located far away, but the payout is bigger).

The goal of the 'Silent & Sneaky' approach is to enter the casino undetected, adopt a plan to avoid or eliminate adversaries in order to access the vault, and then escape the casino after evading both the LSPD and the NOOSE. Players will need to battle their way to the vault if they alert the guards, and will have very little time inside the vault before the nerve agent is discharged.

The 'Aggressive' approach is based entirely on battling adversaries around the casino to reach the vault and later escaping the establishment by fending off the LSPD and the NOOSE.

