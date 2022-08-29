How to install GTA 5 on PC in 2022: Size, system requirements, and more

Rockstar Games' GTA 5 is an open-world title that is engaging to the player base even now, after almost a decade since it released on consoles and its subsequent PC launch a couple of years later. The game's compatibility with the old system hardware is a major reason for why its played by a large number of fans every day.

GTA 5 is best played on consoles or PCs that have the latest processor and the best GPU available, which will offer a visual treat along with smooth gameplay at the same time. That being said, it does not limit the experience to players with old rigs either, as its minimum system requirements list quite an affordable setup.

This article will provide a list of details that gamers should check before buying and installing the game, including minimum system requirements and other significant details.

GTA 5: How to purchase, system requirements, where to download from, and more

Where to purchase from

Rockstar Games's website is the best place to purchase, download, and install the game officially. However, there are other places as well where players can get the game from.

While there might be unofficial websites selling the game at a discount, it’s always good practice to purchase it from Rockstar-approved sources that are listed below:

1) Rockstar Games' website

GTA 5 comes up on sale quite often (Image via Rockstargames.com)

This is the official Rockstar Store from where players can get the game. It has the following bundle along with separate purchase options for in-game cash.

Bundle info: Includes 2 items - GTA 5 and GTA Online.

2) Steam

The game is available on Steam as well (Image via Steam)

Steam is a digital storefront owned by Valve, which deals with video game distribution services online. Their popularity has increased with more players using the platform to purchase third-party titles to play together with friends.

Players can purchase three bundles for Grand Theft Auto 5 right now:

Bundle 1: Includes 2 items: GTA 5, GTA Online with the Criminal Enterprise DLC Starter Pack.

Bundle 2: Includes 3 items: GTA 5, GTA Online with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, and GTA 5: Whale Shark Card Starter Pack Bundle.

Bundle 3: Includes 3 items: Grand Theft Auto 5, Grand Theft Auto Online - Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, GTA 5: Great White Shark Card (Starter Pack Bundle).

3) Epic Games

The game is also available on Epic Games' distribution platform (Image via Epic Games Store)

Epic Games is a game developer and publisher storefront and also owns Unreal Engine 5, and Fortnite, one of the most downloaded games on every platform. The store has only one bundle in its store:

Bundle info: Includes 3 items - Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA Online, Grand Theft Auto Online - Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

System requirements

1) Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 8GB

Graphics:NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Disk: 65 GB (100 GB of free space recommended for additional downloads)

2) Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)

Memory: 16GB

GPU: GTX 1650 Super

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB

Disk: 100 GB

3) Additional requirements for 4k gaming

Processor: i5 12600K @ 4.90 GHz (6 CPUs) / AMD R7 5800X @ 3.8 GHz (8 CPUs)

GPU: RTX 3060 Ti / RTX 3070

Memory: 32GB

VRAM: 4GB

Disk: 100 GB

How to Install

Players will be required to go through the steps below and look out for the following:

Create and activate an official Social Clubs account to play the game. It will have to be used for third-party installations as well if purchased through Steam or Epic Games. Once the game is purchased and downloaded successfully, it will launch the official Rockstar Launcher. Players will need to link to their social club ID by opening the respective third-party website from where the purchased was made. Account linking is permanent and only needs to be done when the launcher boots up for the first time. The system will act as a one-stop point for all other Rockstar games to be launched and updated in the system. Installation process will have the players go through calibrating their display. It will also give them the option to change the basic settings or enter Story Mode with the default settings. Under Settings, players can change/edit the graphics and performance options to suit their system, and adjust controller/keyboard options. They can also update the camera angle, voice chat options and many other options as and when needed. The next time the game boots, it should launch straight into Story Mode if all goes well. In case of any lags or stutters, players can always update their graphics and advanced settings to make the experience more enjoyable. If nothing works, a fresh install amy be required.

Additional hardware requirements

Depending on players' systems, a high refresh-rate monitor/4k TV, gaming mouse and keyboard combom or a controller should do the trick for an optimum experience and a visual treat.

The game can be enjoyed nonetheless, even more so with friends, regardless of the system players are on.

