How much does GTA 5 cost on PS4 and Xbox One right now?

GTA 5 is putting up great numbers when it comes to the highest-selling video games of all time, even so many years after its initial release. There are many reasons for this, from the growing popularity of Grand Theft Auto 5 RP to the various remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 that have come out over the years.

With all this, one thing is for sure, its popularity is not dying until the next title is released. PS4 players who still have not played this game can buy the premium edition for $29.99 and Xbox One players can get the same version for $14.99 right now. This article will go into more detail about other deals players can get for GTA 5.

GTA 5 bundles for PS4 players

As many players might already know, Rockstar Games also provides Grand Theft Auto 5 bundles, which include the premium edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 combined with some additional content. These bundles offer more value for money, and those who haven't bought the game yet can take a look at these bundles.

Here are all of the Grand Theft Auto 5 bundles PS4 players can buy:

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle - This bundle gives players the Premium Edition with GTA$1,250,000 in Grand Theft Auto Online for $32.39

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle - This bundle gives players the Premium Edition with GTA$ $3,500,000 in Grand Theft Auto Online for $41.99

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - This bundle gives players the Premium Edition with GTA$8,000,000 in Grand Theft Auto Online for $62.99

With the help of these bundles, players can get a headstart in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, there is also an option to buy these Shark Cards separately if players want to use them later.

GTA 5 Bundles for Xbox One players

Similar to PS4, the bundle offers are also available to Xbox One players, and here are all the Grand Theft Auto 5 bundle offers they can get:

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle - This bundle gives players the Premium Edition with GTA$1,250,000 in Grand Theft Auto Online for $44.99

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle - This bundle gives players the Premium Edition with GTA$ $3,500,000 in Grand Theft Auto Online for $59.99

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - This bundle gives players the Premium Edition with GTA$8,000,000 in Grand Theft Auto Online for $89.99

Players can also buy these Shark Cards and even the Criminal Starter Enterprise for Grand Theft Auto Online separately from the Xbox Store.

What does Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition include for PS4 and Xbox One?

The Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition includes the entire Grand Theft Auto 5 story, free access to the constantly evolving Grand Theft Auto Online, and all existing gameplay upgrades and content, including The Cayo Perico Heist, The Diamond Casino & Resort Heist, Gunrunning, and much more.

Additionally, players will also get the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, which is the quickest way to get a player's criminal organization up and running in Grand Theft Auto Online.

