How to kill The Gooch in GTA Online Christmas update?

The GTA Online Christmas event is in full swing as players collect rewards and complete missions. Rockstar Games has added several new things to the game with the Chop Shop and the recent Winter update. The Gooch Event is one such returning event in the online multiplayer that has the community invested, and chasing the creature and taking it down can be quite fun.

However, several newbies are unfamiliar with the event or how to summon and kill the Gooch in the title. This is natural because Rockstar Games does not often provide detailed instructions about taking down these creatures.

So to help everyone out, this article will provide detailed instructions on how to find and take out the mystical creature in the game.

The Gooch can be a little tricky to summon and kill in GTA Online

Veterans are familiar with the GTA Online The Gooch event. However, newbies can spend hours without catching a hold of the Grinch rip-off in the game. This is mainly because there are some prerequisites that they need to fulfill before the creature shows up in the lobby.

To summon the Gooch during the ongoing GTA Online Christmas Event 2023, players need to follow these instructions:

Log into the game and join a lobby.

Make sure there are at least two players present in that lobby.

Carry some snacks and money with you to lure out the Gooch.

Wait for some time before the creature appears (might need to wait for around 30 minutes in-game time).

Once the players fulfill these requirements, the Gooch will appear in front of them and knock them down as he steals the cash and snacks. This is when the chase will begin. They will only have a few minutes before it outruns them and disappear across the game's vast map.

To be precise, they will only have two to three minutes to catch and kill the creature before he disappears from the map with the loot. Killing the Gooch is not the hard part of the event.

Players can simply use the new Battle Rifle in GTA Online or a sniper rifle to take down the runaway creature. They can also enter the lobby with their friend to reduce the event's difficulty.

Once this is complete, the Gooch will drop the items that he stole from the players along with some rewards. This includes a holiday present that contains $25,000 and the Gooch mask and outfit. This is a great reward, and players can continue summoning him to get the cash. The outfit can only be obtained once.

Along with the Gooch event, the GTA Online Yeti Hunt is another fun offering that they can participate in. However, it is even more troublesome to summon the Yeti and take him down. But, that is what makes it fun.

