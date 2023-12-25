How to kill the Yeti in GTA Online Christmas update

The Yeti has arrived in GTA Online, terrorizing the locales of Blaine County. Fortunately, Rockstar Games allows you to kill the creature and also offers a reward for doing so. However, many players may find it difficult to locate and hunt the Yeti as it requires some very specific conditions to be met. Even after finding it, killing the creature can be difficult due to its powers.

This article explains how you can get to the Yeti and kill it after the Christmas update.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Easy steps to kill the Yeti in GTA Online and unlock the reward

Before finding the Yeti in the GTA Online Christmas update, you must first complete the Yeti Hunt event. It is a murder mystery where you need to find five clues and investigate them. Fortunately, Rockstar Games placed them all close to each other within the same area, making the search easier.

To trigger the event, go to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness to receive a text from a contact named Tanner. Thereafter, you’ll see an area with a white circle and a ? mark in the middle. Below are the exact locations where you can find all five clues related to the murder mystery:

All five Yeti clue locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

While GTA Online Chop Shop DLC players can find the clues at any time, it is advised to complete them during the evening as the Yeti only spawns at night. Once all five clues are investigated, go to the same area between 21:00 hrs and 6:00 hours in-game time.

The creature should spawn automatically, marked by a red skull icon on the map. While you can fist-fight the Yeti, it has an enormous amount of health and power. One hit from it can cost you a significant portion of your health. Therefore, use heavy weapons such as machine guns or rifles. Once you kill it, you will get the white Yeti GTA 5 Christmas Outfit.

To reduce the Yeti’s health quickly, try to constantly shoot its head. You should also keep running and maintain a safe distance from the creature. However, keep an eye on the in-game clock, as failing to kill it within the aforementioned time will despawn the event. You will then have to wait for the next in-game night to face the Yeti again.

Note that the event will only last until January 3, 2024. Therefore, try completing the hunt as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the community remains anxious about the GTA 5 source code leak.

