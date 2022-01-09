How long does it take to complete the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition?

Some fans have already completed the GTA Trilogy since its release last year. Many might have spent dozens of hours playing through the games depending on how quickly they completed missions and whether they watched all of the cutscenes and finished every single extra task.

This article hopes to explain how long it should take to complete all of the games in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition and is based on the averages gathered and compiled online. It is an approximation of the number of hours gamers can spend playing through the GTA Trilogy: Defintive Edition to achieve 100% completion.

GTA players can visit www.howlongtobeat.com to find detailed technical studies of the GTA Trilogy and all of their other favorite games across numerous platforms.

Completing the GTA Trilogy takes commitment from the players

Time required to complete GTA 3: Definitive Edition

GTA 3 is the first 3D GTA game in the franchise. While it is the smallest in size, it is said to be more difficult than GTA Vice City. This may be down to the fact that players in 2001 still had to learn a lot to complete the new game.

To get 100% completion of the GTA 3: Defintive Edition, online estimates state that gamers will spend approximately 40 hours and 58 minutes. Finishing the game in its entirety involves players doing a total of 77 missions with every side-challenge and extras included.

The world record for the fastest 100% speedrun of GTA 3 is approximately 7 hours and 44 minutes.

Time required to complete GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition

By 2002 when the original GTA Vice City was released, Rockstar had added more items and challenges as well as missions to the game. The map of Vice City is larger than that of Liberty City in GTA 3. There are officially ten more missions in this game, with a total of 87.

For 100% completion of GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition, players spend a total over 43h hours 37 minutes roaming the game. This includes completing 38 main story missions, and 49 other missions involving hidden packages, vehicle challenges, payphone missions and more. This means that GTA Vice City only takes 2 and a half hours longer to complete than GTA 3.

The average record for a 100% speedrun to complete the GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition is 5 hours and 43 minutes. This takes two hours less than the speedrun of GTA 3.

Even though the average playtime of the this game is longer than that of GTA 3, the speedrun time is significantly shorter. Many GTA fans believe this may be down to players becoming much more accustomed to the game mechanics by the time GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition was released.

Time required to complete GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas is the final game in the newly-remastered GTA Trilogy. It has the largest map and most missions of the three games in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. It has 100 missions, or 101 including the opening cutscene.

Completing the third game of the GTA Trilogy will take players an average of 81 hours and 38 minutes. This is already almost as long as completing both of the first games in the newly remastered GTA Trilogy, and is because the game is so vast and takes much longer to explore.

The record time for a speedrun of GTA Sand Andreas: Definitive Edition is 14 hours and 21 minutes.

Statistics for overall completion time of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

Heroes of the GTA Trilogy

Adding up all of the run times for the three games gives GTA Trilogy fans an approximate idea of how long a full run-through should take. Some gamers also like to know if all the three games can be finished in a single day.

The average runtimes for a full 100% completion of all the games are:

GTA 3 - 40hrs 58mins

- 40hrs 58mins GTA Vice City - 43hrs 30mins

- 43hrs 30mins GTA San Andreas - 81hrs 38mins

If GTA Trilogy fans want to take part in every mission and side-challenge in every game, and watch all the cutscenes, it will take them approximately 166 hours and 6 minutes. This is just short of one full week of time, not factoring in the time required for sleeping.

Average speedrun times as listed on www.howlongtobeat.com are listed below.

GTA 3 - 7hrs 44mins

- 7hrs 44mins GTA Vice City - 5hrs 43mins

- 5hrs 43mins GTA San Andreas - 14hrs 21mins

The total combined speedrun time of the GTA Trilogy is around 27 hours and 48 minutes. This answers the question of can it be done in a day. Unfortunately, players are yet to complete 100% of the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition under 24 hours.

Players should also note that speedruns are different than just completing the mission fast. These include using shortcuts and glitches to complete the game as soon as possible. Taking on such a daunting task requires in-depth knowledge of the game, dozens of practice runs and a lot of focus. Hence, these shouldn't be considered as the benchmarks for casual players.

