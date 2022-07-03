How to make easy money in GTA Online 

Everybody loves easy money, and there are actually a few good ways to get cash in GTA Online that don't require much effort. Thankfully, these are options that even beginners have access to at the start of the game. They're not necessarily the fastest ways to earn cash in GTA Online. Instead, they're just exceptionally easy to do.

This article will primarily be about AFK methods to earn easy money in GTA Online for those who don't want to put much effort into learning the Cayo Perico Heist or other good moneymakers. Even lazy players who just want to kick back a little should be able to use these methods.

Quick guide on making money in GTA Online

AFK jobs

One of the best ways to earn easy money in GTA Online is by doing AFK jobs. These jobs can last for hundreds of rounds, meaning that those with good internet can confidently leave the game overnight and earn plenty of cash and RP. The exact numbers will differ from one job to another, especially if it involves more than one person.

The best-paying AFK jobs tend to require another player. It's not hard to find somebody online who wants to AFK with you when it comes to these jobs, although anti-social people could do the AFK survival jobs for less money.

Players will usually have to bookmark these jobs from the Rockstar Games Social Club and play in an invite-only session, but the exact method can vary from one job to another.

Nightclub money

This is the safe where you get the cash (Image via Rockstar Games)

Businesses are generally a good way to make money. However, some businesses are more demanding than others. The least demanding business that can easily give players money is a Nightclub.

Other businesses usually require Sell Missions to make good money, but a Nightclub simply requires a player to walk into their office and collect up to $50,000 from the safe.

Nightclub Popularity Missions only have to be done every now and then to keep profits up high, making it a good business to earn easy money without much effort. Next-gen players can choose a Nightclub from Career Builder, so it's not as if they must work hard to acquire this business.

Taking advantage of weekly event offers

GTA Online has minor weekly updates. In some of those updates are some terrific bonuses that players can get for hardly any effort. The above video shows an example of this, which features four races that one could do in that week just to earn $200K.

Similarly, new players can take advantage of something like the Double-Action Revolver's Challenge, where if they get 50 headshots, they can get $250,000 for free.

Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming is something that players might already have (Image via Prime Gaming)

Prime Gaming membership is something that players can either pay for or receive for free via select offers. Either way, it will give them several benefits for various games, including GTA Online. The exact offer can vary from month to month, but players will essentially get easy money for practically nothing.

Currently, one will get $500,000 each month. That's not a ton of money in this game, but it can add up through several months, making it useful for lazy players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far