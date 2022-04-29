How to make GTA 5 look good on low-end PCs

It's been almost eight years since GTA 5's release, and its graphical and systematic requirements still reign higher than ever. Especially with all the updates and DLCs added over the years by Rockstar Games, GTA 5 is one of the most demanding games on PCs.

There have been countless debates and discussions surrounding the best graphical optimization for the game and how players can play it at its best quality.

Within this discourse, a large majority of users are still figuring out how to play GTA 5 on their low-end PCs without compromising its visual quality.

Making GTA 5 graphically enjoyable on low-end PCs

Settings

The in-game settings menu (Images via Rockstar Games)

Gamers first need to consider changing their in-game settings before downloading and applying these mods to their versions of Grand Theft Auto 5.

By changing the settings, the mods will work way more efficiently. Players are still free to run the title with just the mods as this is not a compulsory requirement, but it is highly recommended.

Here are the changes that need to be made in the settings:

HD Shadows disabled

Long shadows are ON

Antialiasing - FXAA + MSAA 2x

Population - Maximum

Draw distance - Maximum

Post FX - Ultra

All the other settings - Very High

HD Low End mod

The HD Low End mod is perhaps the most popular low-end PC mod for playing GTA 5 with excellent visual quality.

It can easily increase the graphics quality in lower settings and employs ingenious methods to boost device FPS. The result varies by system, with some gaining up to 20 more frames per second.

This mod's settings can be changed, as users are allowed to select the desired parameters based on their PC's capacity.

QuantV 2.1.4

QuantV is a graphical overhaul mod and one of the most effective mods to increase the visual quality of Grand Theft Auto 5 without compromising performance on low-end PCs.

It also comes with a complete time cycle made from scratch with a straightforward .asi script to control in-game graphic effects (and also a Trainer)

This mod also features full control of Depth of Field (bokeh, distance, etc.), motion blur, reflections, lights, shadows, clouds, water, etc. Gamers also have access to cam control (tilt rotation, near & far DOF, zoom), and they can spawn up to 1,000 vehicles.

They can also take panoramic screenshots and toggle slow motion while playing the game with this mod.

