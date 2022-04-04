How to make the GTA Online protagonist appear more lifelike

GTA Online players love that they can create their own avatars to use in the game. Some people decide to make ridiculous looking characters while others would like their avatars to look like celebrities, themselves, or just a more realistic average Joe.

Recently, and especially due to new graphics on next-gen consoles, gamers have been able to make their GTA avatars more lifelike than ever. This article will talk about how players can make their GTA Online protagonist look and feel more lifelike.

A guide to bringing your GTA Online protagonist to life

There are some tips and tricks in GTA Online to get your character looking more realistic. The YouTube video above is a good example as it really shows how gamers can tweak many detailed facial features on the character creator's screen, from distance between eyes and brows to jawline edginess and much more.

The first step is to find the parents of the avatar that gamers are trying to create. Obviously, choosing parent characters that have more realistic features is a great way to start, before making many more minor edits to facial features, raising jaw bones and the like.

Post creating their characters, by spending some time in the barber shops around GTA Online, gamers will be able to match their characters to their perfect hairstyle and or facial hair details. These small touches, plus adding clothes and jewelry at a realistic level, are all imperative in creating the most lifelike character possible.

There was a recent post on Reddit where user u/MYNAMEISHENDRIK played around with every setting until they felt that the character they had made was extremely lifelike. Commenters on his video were very impressed and asked for tips on both male and female character creation.

The original poster was happy to talk to other Redditors and exchange facial design ideas. Some jokes were even made about how sometimes simply changing a hair color can make an avatar look so much more realistic and turn them into celebrity lookalikes, for example.

The OP even discussed how they later altered the character’s tan and eye color. In reality, hair and eyes do play a big part in how real the avatars will feel. Every player, of course, has different expectations. Changes may be made once gamers see their GTA Online characters in-game and see how lighting affects them.

The video above shows a gamer making a beautiful and realistic female character in the game too, as was requested by many fans of the feature. Including tattoos and choosing what an avatar will wear after making a realistic visage is what seals the deal.

As is clear on next-gen consoles and PCs, the graphics are of such higher detail that it will now be easier to make some lifelike avatars in the game, even more so than before.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan