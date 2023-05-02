How many Dax missions are there in GTA Online after The Last Dose update?

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars kickstarted the story of Dax and Fooliganz, adding various new content to the game. Apart from the famous First Dose missions, players can help new characters in Dax contact missions, most commonly known as Fooligan Jobs. These are a series of five freemode jobs, which can be started after the completion of "First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe" by contacting Dax and selecting “Request Work”.

This article will share everything about the five Dax missions GTA Online players can play after The Last Dose update in 2023.

A brief about all 5 Dax missions available in GTA Online (post-The Last Dose update)

1) Crop Dustin’

Players Required – 1-4

Location – Variable

Rewards - $50,000 and 1,000 RP

In this Dax mission, GTA Online players must destroy a weed farm by spraying herbicide with a Duster plane. Once the fields are fully ruined, they must eradicate a tanker of “weed vape juice” to complete the mission. It’s fun and adds more depth to the Los Santos Drug Wars story in the city.

2) Heavy Metal

Players Required – 1-4 players

Location - Variable

Rewards – $50,000 and 1,000 RP

This GTA Online Dax mission requires players to retrieve a Bobcat XL containing copper wire to make bombs for the Fooliganz. They must eliminate a gang leader responsible for the raid of the supplies. It’s short but entertaining enough to play even after The Last Dose update.

3) Liquid Assets

Players Required – 1-4 players

Location – Variable

Rewards – $50,000 and 1,000 RP

This Dax mission is somewhat similar to the Crop Dustin’ mission. Players are tasked with destroying a weed farm run by the Epsilon Program, a religious cult in the game. They must steal hazardous chemicals and poison the farm’s water supply. The mission also requires fighting off hallucinations, giving it similar vibes to the First Dose 4 – Uncontrolled Substance.

4) Working Remotely

Players Required – 1-4 players

Location – Variable

Rewards – $50,000 and 1,000 RP

In this Dax mission, players must rig a GoPostal Pony with remote-controlled explosives before leaving it in a gang-controlled area. From a safe distance, they must detonate it to complete the job. This also unlocks the GoPostal outfit as an extra reward for helping Dax in GTA Online.

5) Write-Off

Players Required – 1-4 players

Location – Variable

Rewards – $50,000 and 1,000 RP

This is the final Dax Fooligan Job on the list of players that can be played after The Last Dose update. It involves Merryweather Security and gamers must destroy several of its convoys and depot. Escaping the reinforcements concludes this action-packed mission.

Players can randomly be assigned to any of the above-mentioned missions whenever they request work from Dax. Completing 10 missions will unlock Equipment Upgrades for the GTA Online Acid Lab business.

