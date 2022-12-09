How many missions are there in GTA San Andreas?

The GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition bundle includes remastered versions of three classic games from the franchise - GTA: III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. San Andreas' story mode has its share of plot holes and some tough missions, but they're memorable nonetheless. Several characters in the game, including CJ, Big Smoke, Sweet, and Officer Tenpenny, are among the most memorable in the GTA universe.

This article will detail the massive number of missions in GTA: San Andreas.

GTA: San Andreas has the most number of missions of any other title in the franchise

San Andreas has 100 missions in total (101 if we include the opening sequence), making it the GTA game with the highest number of missions. Of these, 14 are optional, and 86 are mandatory, but players looking to achieve 100% completion of the game must complete all of them.

The missions are divided into different sections of the map, as detailed below:

1) Los Santos missions

The Los Santos section of the map has 28 missions to complete before the next area unlocks more. This is where CJ gets dropped in the intro before he heads home to Grove Street, while the final mission in Los Santos ends with CJ being betrayed by one of his allies.

Completing the final Los Santos mission unlocks access to Whetstone, Flint County, and San Fierro, with safehouses in Flint County and Red County.

2) Countryside missions

10 missions take place in the Countryside before players head to San Fierro. It is here that CJ meets his cousin, Catalina, and the two carry out four robbery missions together. These missions are optional and, if included on this list, make it 105 missions in total in San Andreas.

Completing story missions in the countryside will allow players to buy a safe house in San Fierro.

3) San Fierro missions

There are 26 missions in San Fierro, including eight that are optional. Completing the main missions will unlock Triathlons. There are two Triathlon events in San Andreas, and each challenge includes swimming, cycling, and running. Players will also gain access to Tierra Robada, Bone County, and Las Venturas.

4) Desert missions

The Desert section has nine story missions, including a mission where CJ completes Pilot School to obtain a pilot license and increased flying skills. Other rewards include access to a safe house in Las Venturas, a 6-star wanted level, and all planes and airport runways.

5) Las Venturas missions

19 GTA San Andreas story missions take place in Las Venturas; six are optional and can be completed later. Completing all missions unlocks Madd Dogg's crib as a safe house, a total of $170,000 spread across the missions, and a Croupier uniform.

6) Return to Los Santos missions

Players will return to complete eight missions in Los Santos. This is where the story campaign ends, with CJ taking on his nemesis, Officer Tenpenny. Completing the final mission earns CJ a total of $310,000 spread across these eight missions.

Having taken down all the enemies, players can unlock the "End of the Line" achievement.

7) GTA San Andreas Side missions

Vehicle side-missions include:

Firefighter missions

Freight Train Challenge

Paramedic missions

Pimping Missions

Taxi Driver missions

Vigilante missions

All of these side missions need to be completed in order to achieve a 100% completion record in the game.

San Andreas School missions include:

Driving School

Bike School

Boat School

Pilot School

Side Missions, Challenges & Activities include:

Ammu-Nation Shooting Range (Required for 100%)

Basketball (NOT Required for 100%)

Triathlons (NOT Required for 100%)

Beefy Baron (NOT Required for 100%)

BMX Challenge (Required for 100%)

Burglar (NOT Required for 100%)

Exports & Imports (Required for 100%)

Gyms (Required for 100%)

Lowrider Challenge (NOT Required for 100%)

NRG-500 Challenge (Required for 100%)

Pool (NOT Required for 100%)

Race Tournaments (Required for 100%)

Rampages (Multiplayer) (NOT Required for 100%)

Stadium Events (Required for 100%)

The Chiliad Challenge (Required for 100%)

Unique Stunt Jumps (NOT Required for 100%)

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes