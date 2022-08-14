5 terrible things that CJ did in GTA San Andreas

Carl Johnson, also known as CJ, of GTA San Andreas, is regarded as one of the best protagonists the series has to offer. The title is also one of the best in the franchise made by Rockstar Games.

That being said, initially, fans felt very bad about CJ owing to the predicament he is in. He is considered one of the most heroic protagonists who can go to any lengths for the ones he loves. Despite having high morals and standards for himself, he can be seen doing some questionable stuff, some of which can be termed as downright ruthless. This article talks about five such instances.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

5 of CJs most despicable acts in GTA San Andreas

1) CJ taints Madd Dogg's rap career

When it comes to members of the Grove Street family, OG Loc isn't as respected as he'd like to be. His only boastable achievement is getting a sentence for a traffic violation he committed. But he and CJ are childhood buddies and are often seen having a good time together.

CJ is known to help out his friends and family, and he can go to extreme lengths to do so. OG Loc, being a novice and mediocre rapper, needed help to get his career moving so he asked CJ.

CJ went out of his way to infiltrate Madd Dogg's property, kill his henchmen and also steal a notebook that had his unreleased music. This causes the established rapper to bottom out and almost end his career.

Further along the story, it was proved that CJ's efforts were in vain as OG Loc sold out the Grove Street family. The protagonist never revealed his impact on Mad Dogg's failed career, but he did save the latter from ending his life.

2) Framed the District Attorney

This may be an arguable inclusion but what CJ does in the end really showcases his merciless side.

During the mission 555 We Tip, CJ gets a call from Tenpenny, who instructs him to frame somebody by planting drugs in their car. Carl immediately denies this and says that he's not a snitch, and that there are some rules people from the street need to honor. However, he instantly agrees once the officer tells him it's the DA.

Granted, CJ's brother's life was in danger and he was being used as leverage by Tenpenny and Polanski. GTA gamers will be surprised after knowing what he does in the end.

So, CJ dresses up as a valet and takes the DA's car to load it up with marijuana, a whole lot of it. Once done, he parks it back in the same spot and calls the We Tip hotline to report a mysterious car.

Soon the police show up and arrest the DA after seeing all the drugs in the trunk. It is here that GTA players see CJ in the background, leaning against a lampost and enjoying the show. There was no proof as to whether the DA had info on Tenpenny and Polanski but CJ did it anyway and enjoyed it as well.

3) Shooting up a Ballas funeral

As mentioned before, CJ said he had a code of honor to go by. But during the Los Sepulcros mission, that moral code seems to have been forgotten.

Sweet talks to CJ about the Ballas mourning for a lost member at a nearby cemetery and says that it's the best time to strike. The GTA San Andreas protagonist is initially hesitant to move ahead but is later convinced by his brother. Sweet tells him that the Ballas never thought twice before doing the same at their mother's funeral and that there is no compassion in war.

The Grove Street Family members then drive over to the funeral and take the Ballas completely by surprise.

This may have been done in retaliation, but shooting up a funeral would give even the most hardened of criminals cold feet. However, that's just how it is in GTA San Andreas when it comes to gang war.

4) Helping Catalina

Catalina is one of the most insane criminals the GTA series has featured. She was a part of Three and San Andreas.

During the initial half of the story, CJ is exiled from Los Santos and that brings him to Whetstone. However, upon calling his friend Caesar, he is told to go find Catalina to get a job.

Once the two meet, Catalina really dominates CJ and makes him do a lot of things. One such situation arises when Catalina wanted to rob the Inside Track betting store.

CJ is initially surprised as the stores are pretty well guarded and robbing them isn't an easy task. However, Catalina arms him into coming along. Once inside, she pulls out her gun and warns the cashier not to trigger the alarm. As one would expect, things don't go her way and the alarm is sounded.

She then proceeds to shoot at the cashier who is luckily saved by the bulletproof glass in front. Visibly frustrated, she now starts executing random civilians at the store. CJ doesn't utter a word and goes over to the safe to blow it open.

GTA fans are surprised when the protagonist does not intervene.

5) Burying the foreman alive

The Deconstruction mission in GTA San Andreas is by far one of the most gut-wrenching ones to play through. Fans are often very surprised as to how CJ could do such a thing. However, the actions carried out in this mission perfectly fit the protagonist's bill about people messing with his family.

Kendl is CJ's sister and he doesn't take very kindly to people who look at her the wrong way. The construction crew made that exact mistake when they laughed in her face.

CJ decides to teach the crew a lesson and to do so he arrives with a bulldozer. He proceeds to damage a majority of the property and also kills a few innocent workers. However, that's not where it ends as the Foreman gets dealt the worst hand. CJ takes hold of him and buries him alive in concrete.

CJ is known to be calm and composed in most situations and is often considered the voice of reason. However, here, he loses all his scruples and does the unthinkable. Many GTA fans regard this as the darkest part of San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas is from an era when a lot of things were allowed and unregulated. Now, developers need to keep an eye on what they include in their titles.

Rockstar is supposedly making huge changes to its approach.

