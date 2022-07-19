5 side characters that GTA fans would love to play

Most GTA games have introduced enthralling side characters who are not only well-written but also extremely memorable. So much so that it is not a stretch to say that lots of GTA fans would love to play as them in the series at some point.

This clearly shows how much impact these side characters have made in the GTA community. But because there are so many of these popular personalities, it is hard to decide which ones will be the absolute best to use.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's subjective opinions.

Five most interesting and memorable characters fans would love to play as in separate GTA game

5) Karen Daniels

Karen Daniels is one of those rare GTA characters who has appeared in multiple GTA titles. Her first appearance was in GTA 4, where she was the girlfriend of the main protagonist Niko Bellic and was later revealed as an undercover agent.

She then appeared in GTA 5 and GTA Online, making her one of the most recognizable characters in the series. Moreover, Karen's personality is a huge element that makes her likable.

In GTA 4, even though she betrays Niko by not telling him her secret identity, she still has genuine feelings for him and emphasizes his situation.

Even though she is portrayed as more cunning in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online, it shows that she has grown not to let her feelings interfere with her job. This also makes her very admirable.

Because of all this, players would love to play as her in a Grand Theft Auto game. Moreover, because of her job, it would be a great way to introduce the inner workings of IAA as they would be able to act as ruthless undercover agents.

4) Lazlow Jones

Lazlow Jones is another Grand Theft Auto character who has appeared in multiple Grand Theft Auto games. In most of them, he is presented as an arrogant and pathetic character used for satirical elements and comedy.

Because of this, it would be exciting to see a spin-off Grand Theft Auto title with Laslow being the main protagonist, as users have until now only seen him as a caricature of what they expect from a Grand Theft Auto character. However, giving him his own game can provide two distinct experiences.

It can be one where the satirical elements are amped up, and the entire game is just a hilarious comedic experience. This would humanize Lazlow and make him more sympathetic. In any case, playing as this personality would be fascinating.

3) Lamar Davis

Since his introduction in Grand Theft Auto 5, Lamar has become one of the most popular and fan-favorite characters in the Grand Theft Auto series. His dialogues and one-liners have kept him relevant even after a decade, so it is safe to say that gamers would be delighted to play as him in the Grand Theft Auto game.

Lamar is the ultimate hustler, just like Franklin, but is still very different from him regarding the methods he follows to reach his goal. Imagining a title with Lamar Davis as a protagonist can give fans wild ideas. It would guarantee a mix of comedy, drama, and action.

2) Cesar Vialpando

The majority of the characters in Grand Theft Auto games are generally either morally bankrupt or ambiguous but rarely do players see a prominent character who is morally righteous. This is why Cesar Vialpando immediately stood out when they met him in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Even though Cesar is not entirely void of flaws, he is still a loyal and good person. For him, survival and trust are more important than constantly using his power to oppress others. This is solely why he chooses to stick with CJ rather than betray him like the other characters.

So, a game with him as the main protagonist will be a unique experience and can be heavily narrative-based. For the first time, users will play a character with a moral compass.

1) Frank Tenpenny

Officer Tenpenny is one of the most dangerous villains of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. He is a psychopath and megalomaniac wrapped into one, because of which the cop is the perfect candidate for a Grand Theft Auto game.

Gamers have already experienced something like this with Trevor from GTA 5, who is insane in his own right. Tenpenny, however, can provide them with a whole new kind of immoral experience.

His constant hunger for power can be a great motivator for players to unleash all of their anger while playing as him. Not only this, but Rockstar Games can also create an origin story for Tenpenny, where users can see how he became this power-hungry monster.

With Tenpenny, the possibilities are endless, but one thing is for sure: the game will be dark and violent.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far