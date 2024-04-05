Rockstar Games has made some interesting Gunrunning bonuses available this week, allowing players to make a lot of profit from this business. For those unaware, it involves a Bunker that can be bought at one of several locations from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. The currently active bonuses are related to its Sell Missions, as well as Research that helps unlock some useful commodities.

Ammu-Nation Contracts, that can be started from within the Bunker, are also offering more money than they do on regular days. For those interested, here is how to maximize all GTA Online Gunrunning bonuses this week.

GTA Online Gunrunning bonuses include Bunker Sell Missions, Research, and Ammu-Nation Contracts

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, the Gunrunning bonuses introduced with April 4, 2024's, GTA Online weekly update focus on Bunker Sell Missions and Research. To ensure that you are utilizing both of these departments, you must access the facility's laptop, click on Manage Staff, and select Assign Staff To Both.

However, you need supplies to set your Bunker's wheels in motion. They can either be stolen via a simple resupply mission or bought. Needless to say, the latter will help save quite a bit of time. Both of these actions can be performed from the aforementioned laptop under the Resupply section.

The sourced supplies will be used for Research as well as manufacturing product. The former unlocks customizations and upgrades for vehicles and weapons. You can also trigger a GTA Online Bunker Research Mission to help with this by calling Agent 14 from your in-game mobile phone.

Note that Research Missions are paying 3x the usual rewards this week, and completing three of them will pay a $100,000 bonus and unlock the Dollar Daggers Hoodie. Additionally, complete a Bunker resupply mission through April 10, 2024, to unlock the Vom Feuer Camo Tee.

Expand Tweet

For the maximum monetary profit, you must sell product via Bunker Sell Missions that are paying 2x the regular cash and RP this week. They can be started from the laptop once supplies have been turned into product, which takes some time.

That said, if you are a solo player, make sure to sell in small batches. This is because selling a large amount of product spawns multiple delivery vehicles, and since GTA Online Bunker Sell Missions are timed, completing them can become really difficult.

This week's Gunrunning bonuses also offer 2x cash and RP on Ammu-Nation Contracts.

You will be notified when an Ammu-Nation Contract becomes available (Image via YouTube/TGG)

This is a straightforward delivery mission (with one being made available every 48 minutes) and can be started by standing near the Duneloader inside the Bunker.

Those without a Bunker in GTA Online can get one this week at a 30% discount. Installing Staff and Equipment upgrades (also available on the same discount) help in maximizing the profits and can be bought from the Bunker laptop as well.

Keep in mind that these discounts and Gunrunning bonuses on Bunker Sell Missions, and Research and Ammu-Nation Contracts are valid through April 10, 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own a Bunker in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion