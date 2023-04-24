How much money has GTA 5 made since its release?

Developed by Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) has been a staple in the gaming industry since its release in 2013. The open-world game allows players to explore a vast and immersive environment, engage in various criminal activities, and interact with a cast of intriguing characters. Over the years, the game has garnered a massive following, with players eagerly awaiting updates and new content from Rockstar Games.

This article takes a closer look at the financial performance of GTA 5 since its release in 2013. Based on the disclosed figures from Take Two accountants, we will explore the net revenue generated from the game's sales and the revenue generated by GTA Online through in-game microtransactions and special branding partnerships.

Additionally, we will examine the impact of external factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, on the game's financial success.

Note: Some components of this article have subjective opinions that may differ from the opinions of the general audience.

GTA 5 has made several billion dollars since 2013

GTA 5 has made nearly $7.7 billion since its release in 2013 (Source: Outsider Gaming). This figure refers to net revenue from the game's sales and does not include revenue generated from Grand Theft Auto Online, which is a separate entity. It is important to note that the COVID-19 pandemic helped to generate even more revenue as more people played the game at the time.

In addition to game sales, Grand Theft Auto Online generates a significant amount of revenue through the sale of Shark Cards, which allows players to build capital in the game. Sales of Shark Cards within the game generated over half a billion dollars in 2019 alone.

How did GTA 5 make so much money in decade?

Several factors have contributed to the massive financial success of GTA 5 since its release around 10 years ago.

Firstly, the game itself is incredibly popular, with a vast and immersive open-world environment that has kept players engaged for years. It features an engaging story mode and various gameplay options, including the ability to engage in criminal activity, a staple of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

The game has also been continually updated with new content, including story missions and multiplayer modes.

The launch of Grand Theft Auto Online, a separate entity from the main game, has also contributed significantly to the franchise's financial success. Grand Theft Auto Online allows players to create their own characters and engage in a wide range of activities, including heists and other criminal activities, with other players from across the globe.

GTA 5 also offers microtransactions, allowing players to purchase virtual currency that can be used to buy new vehicles, weapons, and other in-game items. This has proven to be a lucrative business model, with players spending significant amounts of real-world money on in-game purchases.

Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in the franchise's financial success, as more people were stuck at home and turned to games as a source of entertainment. This led to a surge in new players and increased engagement from existing players, resulting in a boost in revenue for the game and its online component.

