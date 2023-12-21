How to pick up snowballs in GTA 5 on PC: Everything you need to know

The GTA 5 Online Christmas update is here, and fans cannot stop riding around and running in the snow. The white scenery across Los Santos and the countryside is mesmerizing with snowmen propped up at random locations. Rockstar Games never misses with its festive updates and the recent one has brought a lot of joy to the players. Many also wish to know if there is a way to pick up snowballs in the game.

Fortunately, there is a way to pick up and throw snowballs at other players in the game. The developers are very particular about adding this limited-time entertainment to GTA Online as it allows gamers to take a break from the regular violence and have some lighter fun.

This article will guide players on how to approach the snow and pick up a snowball to throw at their friends in the online multiplayer.

Picking up a snowball in GTA Online is easier than you might think

The GTA Online weekly update has added several things to the game, including new outfits, vehicles, and snow. This is the perfect opportunity for you to try out snowfights with others in the online multiplayer.

However, Rockstar Games is not always clear with the instructions, which means several players don't know how to pick up the snow. This becomes an issue when you need to destroy the snowmen in the online multiplayer as well.

Well, as mentioned before, it is easier than most expect. Below, we have the instructions that will allow you to pick up snowballs in GTA Online not just on PC, but also on PS and Xbox.

First, log into GTA Online and enter a server. Holster your weapon to ensure that you're unarmed. Look for a patch of snow and stand on it. Now, press the G button on your keyboard to pick up snow and make it into a snowball. On consoles, press left on the D-pad (PlayStation) or right on the D-pad (for Xbox) to do the same. Now, open the weapon wheel and select the snowball. Once equipped, you can use the normal aiming system and the fire button to throw the snowball at others.

Note that you can only store nine snowballs in your weapon wheel at a time. On top of that, they will disappear if you switch sessions or start a job in the game. You can also use the Snowball Launcher in GTA Online to participate in fun fights with others in the lobby.

It is important to note that the snow is not a permanent addition to Grand Theft Auto Online and will soon be removed from the game, along with some other gifts. Rockstar Games added it as a part of the winter festivities so you can pick up and throw snow for around two more weeks. However, the exact dates may vary.

