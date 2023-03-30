How to play GTA Online Clubhouse Contracts for 2x bonuses this week? (March 30-April 5, 2023)

The latest GTA Online weekly update left MC Club owners elated as Rockstar Games increased Clubhouse Contracts payouts for the week. From March 30, 2023, these contract missions will pay double the amount until April 5, 2023, before the next weekly update. Motorcycle Clubhouse Contracts were added to the multiplayer game with the Bikers update in 2016 and are among the game's most underrated missions.

Most players ignore them due to their poor rewards. However, after the weekly update, the missions should provide players with some money.

This article provides a brief guide on how GTA Online players can unlock Clubhouse Contracts and complete them to earn 2x money this week.

Note: All the figures mentioned in this article are from normal mode.

How to complete MC Clubhouse Contracts for double rewards in GTA Online

GTA Online players must first buy and set up their MC Clubhouses to unlock the contracts. Rockstar Games offers 12 locations for the business, allowing players to invest in any of the best Clubhouses according to their choice.

Thereafter, register as an MC Club President, go inside the Clubhouse, and head to the meeting room. Here, you'll find a Job Board with several Clubhouse Contracts that also displays various MC Club-related statistics and information.

GTA Online has 13 Clubhouse Contracts. While 11 of them have been in the game since the Bikers update, The Criminal Enterprises DLC added two more in 2022. Similar to the Auto Shop Robbery Contracts, players can only choose one of the three contracts displayed on the Job Board.

The MC Clubhouse Contracts, their objectives, and payouts are as follows:

1) By the Pound: up to $25,500

Players must steal or collect two bags of products from enemy gangs and deliver them to their drop-off locations.

2) Cracked: $8000

Players must crack and steal money or product from a Safe that is guarded by enemies and deliver it to a drop-off location.

3) Fragile Goods: $12,500-$34,000

GTA Online players must destroy all MC Club vans before time runs out.

4) Guns for Hire: $34,000

Players must transport two vehicles to their destinations and defend them from enemy NPC bikers.

5) Gunrunning: $19,000

Players must disrupt a business deal, steal weapons, and deliver them to the drop location.

6) Jailbreak: $22,500

GTA Online players must steal a prison bus and transport the prisoner to a drop-off point.

7) Nine Tenths of the Law: $31,000

Players must steal two or four motorcycles and deliver them to a drop-off location.

8) Outrider: $15,000

At least two players must successfully pick up and drop off two designated NPCs at their destination.

9) P.O.W.: $23,000

Players must rescue a client from enemies and return them to a safe house.

10) Torched: $32,000

Players must destroy 10 crates of munitions within the given time.

11) Weapon of Choice: $18,000-$21,000

Players must assassinate given targets with specified weapons before the timer runs out.

12) Hit the Roof

Players must ambush a gang, steal an Oppressor, and deliver it to the Duggan Crime Family.

13) Life and Deathbikes

Players must infiltrate an underground bike workshop, steal the Apocalypse Deathbike, and deliver it to the destination while also killing the enemies.

Each mission has a time limit of 30 minutes to complete. However, GTA Online players can complete them in 10 minutes or less, depending on their skills. Having extra members in the MC also makes the missions easier.

