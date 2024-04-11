How to play GTA Online Collection Time Adversary Mode for 2x rewards till April 17, 2024?

The Collection Time Adversary Mode is a simple yet fun multiplayer competition in GTA Online. Rockstar Games has doubled this game mode's payout through April 17, 2024, further incentivizing participation. Its rules are quite easy to understand; even beginners can enjoy it with their friends or strangers from the title's community.

The competition can be joined or hosted from GTA Online's pause menu Jobs list. For those requiring more assistance with this, here is how to play Collection Time Adversary Mode in GTA Online for 2x rewards till April 17, 2024.

Here's how you can play Collection Time Adversary Mode in GTA Online for 2x rewards till April 17, 2024

The Collection Time Adversary Mode is contested between 2 and 16 GTA Online players grouped into anywhere between two and four teams. The objective is straightforward: neutralize your opponents and steal the white bag dropped by them.

Each bag awards your team a point; collect enough of them to hit the target score that's displayed in the bottom-right corner of the screen. The team that reaches the target score must hold on to it for 30 seconds to be declared the winner.

Collect these white bags to score points for your team (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Gibs O Matic)

Points will be reduced from your team's total score if you or your teammates get killed and drop these bags. Additionally, note that this match has a time limit that's also displayed in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Each team starts with GTA Online weapons like the Combat Pistol, Pump Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and one grenade. That said, you can equip weapons like the Assault Shotgun, Special Carbine, and Sniper Rifle as pick-ups scattered in the play area.

How to start the Collection Time Adversary Mode?

Start Collection Time from this playlist (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Collection Time can be started from the pause menu by going to the ONLINE tab, then clicking on Jobs, Play Job, Rockstar Created, and scrolling down to Adversary Mode. Other modes like GTA Online races, Deathmatches, and Arena War can be started from the pause menu.

Select any of the available Collection Time matches from the Adversary Mode playlist. A total of seven are available in the game, each taking place at a different location on the map across Los Santos and Blaine County.

Participating in any of these Collection Time Adversary Modes will pay 2x rewards till April 17, 2024, as part of the currently active GTA Online weekly update.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Adversary Modes to return in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion