How to play the new GTA Online Transform Races added with the latest update

The new GTA Online Transform Races have brought a breath of fresh air to the game with a fresh, amazing formula. Among the various Rockstar Games races that one can participate in, these ones are more fun since they have a special feature: switching vehicles each time you cross a checkpoint during the race. This makes the new GTA Online Transform Races slightly challenging but equally enjoyable.

However, several new players might find it a little difficult to find and start the Transform Races since there's a lot of available content and it's very easy to get lost and overwhelmed. The developers also haven't make clarified several aspects in the game.

So, this article will tell you how to start and participate in the new GTA Online Transform Races.

The new GTA Online Transform Races can be started from the Jobs section

The new GTA Online Transform Races added with the latest weekly update can be found in the Jobs section. But for those unaware of how to reach here, all you need to do is follow the instructions below and start playing the Known Unknown and Unknown Unknown races in the online multiplayer mode.

Launch GTA Online.

Go to the Pause Menu .

. Head over to the Online tab.

tab. Click on Jobs and then on Play Jobs .

and then on . Look for the Rockstar Created notion and then click on Stunt Races .

notion and then click on . Look for the Known Unknowns and Unknown Unknowns races.

The new Transform Races (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@TezFunz2)

Note that while these are the new Transform Races added with the current GTA Online weekly update, they're not in the Transform list but their own names. So, keep this in mind when searching for them in the Jobs section of the game. Also, there's a difference between the Known Unknown and Unknown Unknowns races.

As mentioned, the new GTA Online Transform Races are available under two categories: Known Unknowns and Unknown Unknowns. While the races will switch vehicles each time you reach a checkpoint, this process is more predictable and smooth in Known Unknowns.

On the other hand, when playing Unknown Unknown, you'll discover that the swaps are random and there's not much of a way to guess the next vehicle that will pop up. This makes it more challenging than its counterpart and more fun as well. Since both of them are offering double cash and RP rewards

In the meantime, you can check out the various amazing GTA Online weekly discounts that the game is offering for the week.

