List of all new Unknown Unknown Races in GTA Online giving 2x cash and RP (April 4-10)

A new multiplayer competition has been introduced in GTA Online with today's weekly update known as Unknown Unknown Races. There are three races to choose from in this category, which is a spin on Transform Races. It looks quite fun and its payout has been doubled for this week, providing more of an incentive to try them out with your friends or others from the title's player base.

In this article, we will be taking a look at all the Unknown Unknown Races in GTA Online that are giving 2x cash and RP this week along with a few things to know about the competition. Note that they can be started from the game's pause menu.

Gassed Up and all other Unknown Unknown Races in GTA Online giving 2x cash and RP (April 4 - 10, 2024)

Unknown Unknown Races in GTA Online have participants' vehicles switching unexpectedly from one to another from a large pool of available rides, forcing them to adjust on the go. Here is a list of all of them giving 2x cash and RP this week:

Need a Jump? - This competition can played by up to 30 participants and features land and air vehicles with a route length of 4.30 kilometers.

Gassed Up - Go across the Palmer-Taylor Power Station, RON Alternates Wind Farm, and the Pacific Ocean in this 3.86-kilometer race. It can also be played by up to 30 participants and features land, air, as well as sea vehicles.

Skyscraping - This competition, again for up to 30 participants, is only for land vehicles from various categories. It goes through Mission Row, La Mesa, and Little Seoul in a 2.55-kilometer route.

All aforementioned Unknown Unknown Races will be rewarding twice the regular payout while the current GTA Online weekly update lasts (through April 10, 2024).

In this competition, you will be assigned a random vehicle each time you hit a transform checkpoint.

Start an Unknown Unknown Race from here (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

To participate, open GTA Online's pause menu, go to the tab labelled ONLINE, click on Jobs, Play Job, Rockstar Created, and then Stunt Races. Unknown Unknown Races shall be at the bottom of this playlist.

In addition to Unknown Unknown Races, Rockstar Games have introduced GTA Online Known Unkown Races with today's update. They are paying 2x cash and RP this week as well, and have participants' vehicles switching randomly to one from a predetermined list.

Needless to say, the weekly update has put a new GTA Online Podium Car and LS Car Meet Prize Ride on offer. Furthermore, Bunker Sell Missions and Ammu-Nation Contracts are also offering bonus rewards through April 10, 2024, among some other jobs.

