How to play GTA Online Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode for 2x bonuses this week? (February 2-8)

With the latest GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games increased the payouts for Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode missions, and they are now offering double money and RP. This is the only gameplay mode that has improved this week, and players must take advantage of the offer before the next weekly update.

The Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode missions are among the most entertaining missions in GTA Online, inspired by the famous chase scene in the 1991 Hollywood film Terminator 2: Judgment Day. While in the film, John Connor flees from T-1000 on a motorcycle, Rockstar provides bicycles for players to escape the chasing trucks.

The Social Club website describes the missions as follows:

“The Cyclists have to get to the end of the LS River on bicycles before the Truckers catch up to them and take them out. The Cyclists have a small time advantage, but the Truckers have big rigs.”

This article explains how to complete the Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode missions in GTA Online to receive increased bonuses.

A beginner's guide to the Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode missions in GTA Online

Hasta La Vista missions are available to GTA Online players starting at rank 12 and can be played between any rank above this point. Rockstar Games includes five distinct Hasta La Vista missions in the game. They are as follows:

Hasta La Vista 1 Hasta La Vista 2 Hasta La Vista 3 Hasta La Vista 4 Hasta La Vista 5

Each lobby must have four players to begin the mission. GTA Online divides the players into two teams: cyclists and truckers. As is customary, each team has two players and must defeat the opposing team to receive the reward.

The chasing team will receive two Jobuilt Hauler trucks, while the escapee team will receive two Whippet Race Bikes. The escapee team's goal is to outrun the pursuing team and cross the finish line in five real-life minutes, while the chasing team must locate the cyclists and prevent them from reaching their destination.

The cyclists will be given a head start and will be placed slightly ahead of the truckers at the start. Truckers have unlimited lives, but cyclists only have one, and the game ends when they die.

GTA Online also prohibits players from using weapons or vehicles while on the mission. Players must stick to the vehicles provided by the game and complete their tasks before time runs out.

While the gameplay of each Hasta La Vista mission is the same, they take place in different locations on the map. Players must escape through traffic, terrain, and also from the chasing team if they are cyclists.

The locations for each Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode mission in GTA Online are listed below:

Hasta La Vista 1 - Los Santos Storm Drain Hasta La Vista 2 - Vinewood Sign to the Arcadius Business Center in Downtown Los Santos Hasta La Vista 3 - Xero gas station on Route 68 Approach to the RON gas station on Route 68 Hasta La Vista 4 - Great Ocean Highway by the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness to the Fort Zancudo tunnel Hasta La Vista 5 - La Puerta Freeway bridge

While it is theoretically impossible to escape the trucks using only bicycles, players can take shortcuts and sharp turns to avoid them.

