How to play GTA Online Hunting Pack (Remix) for 3x bonuses this week? (November 2 to 8, 2023)

GTA Online’s latest weekly update is finally out, celebrating post-Halloween week with many bonuses and rewards. However, one of the best parts of this event is triple cash and RP on playing the Hunting Pack (Remix). It is a 4-8-player adversary mode that debuted in the game as part of the After Hours update in 2018. Players can earn a good amount of money while having fun in this remix version of the game mode.

However, one could wonder how to start the Hunting Pack (Remix) adversary mode and earn extra money in GTA Online this week. That being said, this article guides it in a step-by-step method in the easiest way possible.

GTA Online Hunting Pack (Remix) – A step-by-step guide to starting the adversary mode (3x bonuses)

The latest GTA Online weekly update gives a golden opportunity for all competitive players who like to test their skills against each other. The Hunting Pack (Remix), like any other adversary mode, can be started from the Pause Menu in just a few steps:

Step 1 – Open the Pause Menu

Open the Pause Menu Step 2 – Choose the Online tab

Choose the Online tab Step 3 – Go to Jobs

Go to Jobs Step 4 – Select Play Jobs

Select Play Jobs Step 5 – Choose Adversary Mode

Choose Adversary Mode Step 6 – Scroll and select any of the available Hunting Pack (Remix) games

There are a total of seven Hunting Pack (Remix) Adversary Modes events available in 2023 after the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update. All of these offer a variety of different tracks and routes that players that participants get to experience. Here’s a brief list of all such events, along with the Runner’s vehicle:

Hunting Pack (Remix) I - Dune

Hunting Pack (Remix) II – Festival Bus

Hunting Pack (Remix) III – Tipper

Hunting Pack (Remix) IV – Youga

Hunting Pack (Remix) V – Pounder Custom

Hunting Pack (Remix) VI – Barracks

Hunting Pack (Remix) VII – Speedo Custom

Everything else players should know about the Hunting Pack (Remix) Adversary Mode

In the Hunting Pack (Remix) Adversary Mode, GTA Online players get divided into two teams:

Attackers

Defenders

One participant will be selected as the Runner randomly per match whose objective is to drive a bomb-equipped vehicle to a destined location without stopping or going below a speed limit. The Attackers must try to stop the vehicle or slow it enough so that it will blow up automatically. On the other hand, the Defenders are tasked to assist the Runner and stop Attackers from interfering with the mission.

Players can see a huge resemblance to the movie Speed, in which a bug was rigged with explosives that could explode if the vehicle’s speed drops below 50 mph/80 kph.

With no GTA 6 release date in sight, it seems like a decent week in Los Santos for earning triple bonuses via the Hunting Pack (Remix).

