How to play GTA Online LSA Operations for double rewards this week? (July 6 - July 12)

Each week, Rockstar Games attaches bonus payouts to a different set of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online missions and challenges. Starting from today through July 12, 2023, you can earn double the regular money and RP by playing LSA Operations in the title. This includes the three action-packed Freemode missions that were added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update back in June this year.

Although unlocking LSA Operations requires a rather heavy investment, they are a great way of making money, so all players must give them a try. That said, here is how to play the said content in GTA Online for double rewards this week.

GTA Online guide: How to play LSA Operations for double rewards this week (July 6 - July 12, 2023)

As part of the latest GTA Online weekly update, you can earn double rewards by playing LSA Operations. To unlock them, you must purchase the Mammoth Avenger and its Operations Terminal.

Both of these things are available on the Warstock Cache and Carry website. If your game is updated to the latest version, Charlie Reed will call and instruct you to buy the two.

However, if that does not happen, go to the "C" icon on the lower section of the game's map and stand inside the mission marker to trigger the phone call. Once that is done, purchase the aforementioned commodities.

Then, use the Interaction Menu to have the Avenger delivered to a nearby location. Now head inside the aircraft and stand next to the newly installed console.

A button will then get prompted, pressing which will provide access to the Operations Terminal and display the following options:

Project Overthrow

LSA Operations

Once the LSA Operations icon is clicked, the following mission options will get displayed:

Direct Action

Surgical Strike

Whistleblower

All the aforemention jobs are unlocked by default and any of them can be played while in Freemode. They are also repeatable and act as a great source of income in GTA Online.

The standard payouts of LSA Operations range between $45,000 to $70,000. Interestingly, they get increased and decreased at short intervals, so you must check regularly to get the maximum reward.

Nevertheless, as Rockstar Games has doubled their payouts this week, you can make a lot of money by playing these action-packed missions.

Get the Avenger and Operations Terminal from Warstock Cache and Carry (Image via YouTube/Tylarious)

The Mammoth Avenger costs $3,450,000, while its Operations Terminal costs $1,450,000. If you already have the Avenger, only the Operations Terminal needs to be purchased.

Alternatively, it can also be equipped while customizing the Avenger inside a Hangar. While that wasn't possible in the past, it was made so after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

If aircrafts will be purchasable in the next game, Hangars may also be a part of the title. However, none of that was spotted in the GTA 6 leaks seen so far.

