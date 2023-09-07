How to play GTA Online Motor Wars for 2x bonuses this week (September 7 to September 13)

The latest Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update marked the return of quite a few classic Adversary Modes. Interestingly, players can earn 2x bonuses by participating in the Motor Wars Adversary Mode through September 13, 2023. It is an action-packed team multiplayer match that players can grind this week to make a significant amount of money.

To join a Motor Wars Adversary Mode match, you must venture into the game's pause menu job list. However, it is possible that some might be unaware of how this is done. To assist them, here is how to play GTA Online Motor Wars for 2x bonuses this week.

GTA Online guide: How to play Motor Wars for 2x bonuses this week (September 7 to September 13, 2023)

Here is how you can start the Motor Wars Adversary Mode in GTA Online:

Step 1 - Bring up the pause menu

- Bring up the pause menu Step 2 - Switch to the Online tab

- Switch to the Online tab Step 3 - Go to Jobs

- Go to Jobs Step 4 - Select Play Job

- Select Play Job Step 5 - Choose Rockstar Created

- Choose Rockstar Created Step 6 - Go down to Adversary Mode

- Go down to Adversary Mode Step 7 - Search and select Motor Wars

There are a total of seven Motor Wars Adversary Mode and each of them takes place in different neighborhoods of Los Santos and Blaine County. Here is a list of all Motor Wars match locations in the game:

Motor Wars I - Pillbox Hill

- Pillbox Hill Motor Wars II - RON Alternates Wind Farm

- RON Alternates Wind Farm Motor Wars III - Vinewood Hills

- Vinewood Hills Motor Wars IV - Redwood Lights Track (Grand Senora Desert)

- Redwood Lights Track (Grand Senora Desert) Motor Wars V - Elysian Island

- Elysian Island Motor Wars VI - Sandy Shores, Grapeseed, Alamo Sea

- Sandy Shores, Grapeseed, Alamo Sea Motor Wars VII - Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness

Participating in either of them will reward you with the 2x bonuses on offer as part of the current GTA Online weekly update.

Everything to know about Motor Wars Adversary Mode

The Motor Wars Adversary Mode can be played between 4 and 28 participants grouped into two to four teams. The objective is to take out all opponents and the team with the last surviving member is declared the winner.

To survive till the end, you can use pickups available in the mission zone ranging from GTA Online weapons such as the Micro SMG, Special Carbine, and Railgun, to weaponized vehicles like the Technical Aqua, Ruiner 2000, Weaponized Tampa, and the Nightshark.

Each round lasts a few minutes, after which the mission zone gets smaller. Those stranded outside have a few seconds to reach the new mission zone, and failing to do so will get them eliminated.

In case members of opposing teams are still alive after the stipulated time, a sudden death round kicks off where the last surviving player is declared the winner.

Along with the Motor Wars Adversary Mode, Rockstar Games has also increased the payouts of Acid Lab Sell Missions and Junk Energy Skydives. Therefore, it is a great week for grinding GTA Online and making money.

