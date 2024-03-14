How to play GTA Online Running Back for 2x bonuses this week? (March 14-20)

The GTA Online Running Back Adversary Mode is offering 2x the regular cash and RP as part of today's (March 14, 2024) weekly update. The bonus rewards will be in effect through March 20, 2024, and can be claimed by participating in it until then. For those unaware, Running Back is one of the most fun Adversary Modes in the multiplayer, and its rules are extremely straightforward.

Launching this game mode is pretty simple and can be done from the game's pause menu Jobs list. For those requiring assistance, here is how to play GTA Online Running Back for 2x bonuses this week.

GTA Online Running Back Adversary Mode: How to play, 2x bonuses, rules, and everything else to know (March 14 - 20, 2024)

Start the Running Back Adversary Mode from this playlist. (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

To start a match of the Running Back Adversary Mode, you must first access GTA Online's pause menu. Then, go to the ONLINE tab, click on Jobs, Play Job, Rockstar Created, and then scroll down to Adversary Mode.

You can play any Running Back Adversary Modes from this playlist to earn the 2x cash and RP bonuses available under the current GTA Online weekly update. Here is a list of all Running Back matches in the game and their locations:

Running Back I - Cassidy Creek Bridge

- Cassidy Creek Bridge Running Back II - San Andreas Avenue Bridge

- San Andreas Avenue Bridge Running Back III - Fort Zancudo Tunnel

The GTA Online Running Back Adversary Mode is contested between four and eight participants grouped into two teams, Offense and Defense, both starting at opposite ends of the play area.

One member of the former team plays the role of a Runner, equipped with a Benefactor Panto, whose objective is to make it through to the other side within a two-minute time limit. The rest of the players on both teams get a BF Biftas.

Those in Defense must try and stop the Runner from crossing the finish line before the time limit expires. For this, they can block the latter's car or attempt to push it off the bridge in the maps that have one. Needless to say, those in Offense apart from the Runner must help their teammate in crossing the finish line.

In a nutshell, GTA Online Running Back is a very entertaining multiplayer match and can keep you engaged, making the wait for GTA 6 trailer 2 a little easier.

In addition to the GTA Online Running Back Adversary Mode, Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions and Drag Races are offering 2x bonuses through March 20, 2024 as well.

Notably, Rockstar Games have also added an option to claim a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle with today's weekly update for a negligible fee, which will get reduced for players with a Document Forgery Office.

