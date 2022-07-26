How to play GTAGuessr for GTA 5 in 2022

GTA Online players who love to play the popular location-guessing title GeoGuessr will love its Grand Theft Auto version, GTAGuessr.

In this game, they have to guess the Grand Theft Auto 5 locations by looking at selfies of Franklin Clinton, who has taken them in various locations throughout the map, even at odd times and places.

Naturally, users with extensive knowledge of Grand Theft Auto 5's geography will have a huge advantage. However, GTAGuessr is also a great game for anyone looking just for a challenge to test how much they know about the game's setting.

GTAGuessr is amazing rendition of GeoGuessr in world of GTA 5

How to play GTAGuessr

GTAGuessr is a free game that gamers can access just by going to its website. After doing this, they will enter its homepage.

From here, if individuals can access the How to Play tab, which provides basic info and tips, there is also an Update tab that showcases the latest update. Finally, the Upcoming tab tells players what is going to come.

They can start the title by first entering their username, selecting which mode they want to play, and clicking on it. Once users do that, it will begin.

Now, they have to look at Franklin's selfie on the left side of the screen and select the area on the map on their right side that they think is right. Gamers can zoom in to be more accurate, as the closer they are to the location, the more points they get.

Gameplay modes

Hot Streak and Versus Mode

Players have five seconds to determine Franklin's whereabouts using four images in Hot Streak. There is no interactive Grand Theft Auto 5 map in this game, and they must rely on the provided graphics instead.

Users can advance to the next round if they choose the right location. When they choose poorly, the game is over. They will then receive grades based on how many games they have won in a row.

Gamers battle against each other in Versus Mode. Matches are determined by who is online at that moment and who gets the most points.

Normal mode and Easy mode

Five rounds are played in both Easy Mode and Normal Mode, with a top score of 2,500 points. A photo of Franklin and an interactive Grand Theft Auto 5 map will be provided to players. Based on what they can make out in the picture, users must accurately predict where he is right now.

The most glaring difference between these two modes is that easy will take advantage of larger images, important landmarks, and open spaces. On the other hand, Franklin will obstruct most of the view in normal mode.

Tips for GTAGuessr

As this game is still new for many Grand Theft Auto 5 gamers, on its front page, there are the following tips that will very much help them get better:

Compared to the entire world, there is only so much of a Grand Theft Auto 5 map, so certain places will be really specific and challenging to locate.

Don't rush around the sites; instead, take your time and search the nooks and crevices for hints and little clues.

Once you've visited every unique area in the game, everything will become random.

Another important thing that players should keep in mind is that the game gets updated every Monday, so they should make sure they don't miss any critical updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far