How to play Juggernaut Adversary Mode in GTA Online update this week? (May 23 - 29, 2024)

The weekly GTA Online update released earlier today (May 23, 2024) has temporarily increased the payout of the Juggernaut Adversary Mode. This is a chaotic, albeit fun, multiplayer match between two teams. Its rules are pretty straightforward to understand, making this game mode an enjoyable competition for all types of players.

Participating in it this week is a nice way to interact with the community and can provide a much-needed break from the usual missions and heists in GTA Online. For those interested in learning more, here is how to play the Juggernaut Adversary Mode in this week's GTA Online update, active through May 29, 2024.

Here's how to play the Juggernaut Adversary mode in this week's GTA Online update for 3x cash and RP (May 23 - 29, 2024)

The Juggernaut outfit (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned previously, the Juggernaut Adversary Mode (paying thrice the usual cash and RP this GTA Online weekly update) is contested between two teams. Both consist of anywhere between 4 and 10 players out of which one on either side takes on the role of a Juggernaut.

The Juggernaut is heavily armored, resulting in incredibly slow movement, and equipped with a Minigun, two rounds of the Railgun, and five Proximity Mines. The rest of the players are given a pistol, Micro SMG, Pump Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and just one Grenade.

The objective of both teams is to kill the opponent's Juggernaut. The first to do so is declared winner. Health bars of both teams' Juggernauts are displayed in the bottom right corner of the screen, right above a timer.

Juggernaut health bars and timer in the bottom right (Image via YouTube/PRG - Pyre realm gaming)

If neither Juggernaut is eliminated within the stipulated time limit, the Adversary Mode enters a sudden death mode wherein all players become Juggernauts, and the first kill wins.

All things considered, the Juggernaut Adversary Mode is quite entertaining and, along with the bonus rewards in this week's GTA Online update, can keep players busy while they wait for the GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

How to start the Juggernaut Adversary Mode?

The Adversary Mode playlist (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

To start the Juggernaut Adversary Mode in GTA Online, you must enter the multiplayer's pause menu, head over to ONLINE, and then click on Jobs > Play Job > Rockstar Created, and finally, scroll down to Adversary Mode.

There will be a total of seven Juggernaut Adversary Modes available in that playlist, with each paying 3x payout bonuses in this week's GTA Online update.

That being said, it should be noted that even with the payout bonuses applied, this Adversary Mode won't make you a lot of money in the game. For that, you will have to grind other jobs like heists or sell Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. Nevertheless, it is a good way to have fun with friends or even strangers from the GTA Online community.

