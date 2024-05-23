Rockstar gives upto 3x GTA Online weekly bonuses till May 29, 2024

A new set of GTA Online weekly bonuses has been made available today by Rockstar Games. These include up to 3x the usual payouts on jobs like G's Cache daily event, the Juggernaut Adversary Mode, and some new Community Series Jobs. The Salvage Yard business' vehicle salvaging speed has also been doubled, so you can earn this job's payout much quicker than usual.

Apart from these monetary bonuses, players can acquire a free in-game T-shirt by purchasing some specific cars. Note that all of these GTA Online weekly bonuses will be available through May 29, 2024, and will be replaced the following day with brand-new ones.

Rockstar Games offer up to 3x GTA Online weekly bonuses on G's Cache, Juggernaut Adversary Mode, and more (May 23-29, 2024)

Expand Tweet

Here are all the jobs paying 3x the usual cash and RP through May 29, 2024, as part of the currently active GTA Online weekly update:

1) G's Cache

This is a daily event wherein you must look for a small brown box in a dedicated search area. The location for G's Cache changes every 24 hours and finding it rewards some cash, snacks, as well as ammunition.

2) Juggernaut Adversary Mode

In this multiplayer match between two teams, one member on each side assumes the role of a heavily armored Juggernaut. The first team to kill the opponent's Juggernaut is declared the winner.

3) New Community Series Jobs

Community Series Jobs include various types of GTA Online multiplayer matches crafted by members of the community. They are officially featured by Rockstar Games and can be started from the game's pause menu.

Expand Tweet

The currently active GTA Online weekly bonuses also include 2x bonus vehicle salvaging speed for the Salvage Yard business. You can either salvage parts of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles or those brought in as part of the business' Tow Truck Service missions.

Additionally, buying any one of the following three vehicles will unlock the Dewbauchee Tee for free this week:

Dewbauchee Champion

Dewbauchee Vagner

Dewbauchee Specter

Lastly, win five Adversary Modes in GTA Online through May 29, 2024, to get a bonus $100,000 Weekly Challenge reward.

This week's Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like every weekly update, a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle has been made available as well. Those who fail to win it can consider buying it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,620,000 or its $1,215,000 Trade Price. Needless to say, grinding jobs with GTA Online weekly bonuses applied can help in affording it.

They can also keep you entertained while you wait for the release of GTA Online Summer Update 2024, which, unfortunately, doesn't have a confirmed release date as of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback