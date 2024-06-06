How to play Offense Defense in GTA Online for 2x bonuses this week (June 6 to 12, 2024)?

Offense Defense in GTA Online is one of the best Adversary Modes players can experience in the game. Thanks to the ongoing weekly update, players can obtain 2x cash and RP from playing this mode from June 6 to 12, 2024. This offers a great opportunity for new players to make a decent chunk of money while having lots of fun in the game.

However, it can be confusing for beginners to find and understand Offense Defense in GTA Online. Hence, this article will guide you through this Adversary Mode, how to play it, and other critical things you should know about.

How to start Offense Defense in GTA Online?

You can start Offense Defense from the Adversary Mode menu (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Bawsarnold)

To start Offense Defense in GTA Online, first go to the Adversary Mode section of the game. To do so, follow these steps:

Trending

Load GTA Online .

. Go to the Pause Menu .

. Head over to the Online tab and click on Jobs .

tab and click on . Now, click on Play Jobs and then on Adversary Mode .

and then on . Scroll down and look for Offense Defense.

Once you find it, the game will ask you to pick one of the five locations where you want to play Offense Defense in GTA Online. All the locations have a different track and varied number of checkpoints making this Adversary Mode quite fun. Below are all the available locations:

Offense Defense I - Vinewood Hills to the Galileo Observatory and has 13 checkpoints.

Vinewood Hills to the Galileo Observatory and has 13 checkpoints. Offense Defense II - Paleto Bay to the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness and has 12 checkpoints.

Paleto Bay to the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness and has 12 checkpoints. Offense Defense III - El Burro Heights to Grove Street and has 15 checkpoints.

El Burro Heights to Grove Street and has 15 checkpoints. Offense Defense IV - Cassidy Creek to Catfish View with 10 checkpoints.

Cassidy Creek to Catfish View with 10 checkpoints. Offense Defense V - Lago Zancudo to Davis Quartz with 13 checkpoints.

With the ongoing GTA Online weekly update offering double cash and RP bonuses on this Adversary Mode, use this opportunity to the maximum and stack as much money as they can.

Also read: Everything known about the GTA Online Bounty Huter business

Objectives and how to play Offense Defense in GTA Online

There are two teams in Offense Defense and both have different roles (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Bawsarnold)

The objective of Offense Defense in GTA Online is quite simple. There are two teams: Runners and Blockers. Runners are tasked with reaching various checkpoints spread throughout the map while the Blockers need to stop the opposing Runners from doing so. On top of that, they need to defend their Runners from the enemy Blockers.

The Runners need to complete their race in a Vodoo while the Blockers can pick from an assortment of vehicles during each match. It would have been great if Rockstar Games allowed players to use some of the Salvage yard robbery vehicles, but the existing ones suit the races.

The team that reaches all the checkpoints first wins the match. It is worth noting that only the Runners can see the checkpoints. Hence, the Blockers need to be on the lookout for both their runners as well the opponent's. Getting killed/destroyed will simply respawn you on the map allowing you to continue having fun without having to sit out and wait for the match to end.

Overall, Offense Defense in GTA Online is an excellent Adversary Mode that promises loads of fun and challenge to anyone willing. With the double bonus, it has become much more lucrative. In the meantime, you can also check out the current Podium vehicle of the week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback