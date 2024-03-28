How to play Sumo (Remix) in GTA Online for 2x cash and RP this week? (March 28-April 3, 2024)

Sumo (Remix) in GTA Online is an Adversary Mode mission that allows you to clash against other players while driving a vehicle; the last person standing in the arena wins the match. With the current weekly update, this endeavor has become even more lucrative since the game offers bonus cash and RP to players participating in these matches.

While most veteran players are already aware of how to participate and win in the Sumo (Remix) matches, newbies might find it a little difficult to locate them and understand its know-how.

So, this article will guide you on how to participate in Sumo (Remix) in GTA Online and why you should focus on these matches during this week.

A brief guide on how to participate in Sumo (Remix) in GTA Online

While Sumo (Remix) in GTA Online mode is quite fun, it can be a little tricky to find it among the game's numerous Adversary Mode jobs. However, if you want 2x cash and RP during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, follow these steps to find and participate in these missions.

Load GTA Online.

Go to the Pause Menu and then to the Online tab.

tab. Find and click on the Jobs option.

option. Here, look for the Rockstar Created option and click on it.

option and click on it. Next, click on Adversary Modes .

. Finally, scroll down and click on the Sumo (Remix) job you want to play and host it.

The goal of this mode is to reach and stay inside the circle before the timer hits zero. Anyone outside will be blown up. Each time, the circle will get smaller until only two vehicles can fit inside. Random parts of the map can also collapse out of nowhere to increase the difficulty and thrill of the match.

This Adversary Mode can be played on 7 different maps

Sumo (Remix) in GTA Online Adversary Mode can be played on seven maps provided by Rockstar Games. Unlike the other money-making methods in GTA Online, the Adversary Modes are quite fun and often offer double or triple cash and RP for playing them. Below is a list of all seven maps you can enjoy this particular one on:

Sumo (Remix) I: Del Perro Beach

Del Perro Beach Sumo (Remix) II: El Gordo Lighthouse

El Gordo Lighthouse Sumo (Remix) III: Zancudo Bridge

Zancudo Bridge Sumo (Remix) IV: Vespucci Beach

Vespucci Beach Sumo (Remix) V: Paleto Cove

Paleto Cove Sumo (Remix) VI: Paleto Bay

Paleto Bay Sumo (Remix) VII: Procopio Beach

You will have various vehicles you can pick for the match. Some of them also show up as Podium Car of the Week, which you can try to get for free. Ultimately, it all comes down to quick thinking and making your way inside the circle before anyone else.

