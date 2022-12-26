Create

How to quickly reach all GTA Online Snowmen locations to unlock Snowman outfit?

This is the fastest way (Images via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games has provided GTA Online players a free way to earn tons of money from snowmen collectibles. This is a new type of collectible spread throughout GTA Online's map. However, instead of collecting them, players need to destroy them.

After finding and destroying all 25 snowmen collectibles in GTA Online, they will get $125,000 and an exclusive snowman costume. This article will recommend the fastest way to complete this collectible hunt and enjoy the rewards.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Fastest way to find and destroy all snowmen collectibles in GTA Online

youtube-cover

So, the first aspect to remember when starting this hunt is that GTA Online players need to demolish the snowmen. They can use their vehicles to fulfill this task.

The snowman will be quite delicate, thus, players don't need to worry about damaging their vehicle, as a simple knock will suffice. Therefore, even though there are many ways to destroy the snowmen, using automobiles is the best option.

However, when choosing the ideal vehicle, players must go for the Oppressor Mk II, as it allows them to fly and hover near the ground. Furthermore, it comes with missiles as well, so one can eliminate any griefers causing problems.

youtube-cover

Notably, the number of snowmen destroyed will be tracked in the "collectible" option in the interaction menu, so GTA Online players should constantly check to ensure their progress.

List of locations for snowmen collectibles

youtube-cover

The following are the locations for the 25 snowmen collectibles:

  1. El Burro Heights - In the yard of 12 Sustancia Road
  2. Mirror Park - In a house on East Mirror Drive
  3. East Vinewood - Near a fountain in Broker Park
  4. Hawick - Middle of two houses on Spanish Avenue
  5. Downtown Los Santos - Near the red cube at Legion Square
  6. Chamberlain Hills - Near the half-pipe at BJ Smith Recreational Center
  7. Vespucci Canals - Near a tree on Goma Street
  8. Vespucci Canals - On the half-pipe at Decker Park
  9. Rockford Hills - Front of the De Santa Residence
  10. Vinewood Hills - In the Dog Exercise Park
  11. Vinewood Hills - At the right side of the Galileo Observatory
  12. Vinewood Hill - Front of a house on North Rockford Drive
  13. Great Ocean Highway - In one of the houses.
  14. Banham Canyon Drive - In the back of a house
  15. Tongva Valley - At the crossing of Tongva Drive and Zancudo Road,
  16. Grand Senora Desert - Front of a house on Joshua Road
  17. Cherry Pie Farm - In front of a house near the farm
  18. Martin Madrazo's Lock-up - In one of the house
  19. RON Alternates Wind Farm - In front of a trailer in the Senora Desert Trailer Park at
  20. Sandy Shores - Next to Trevor's Trailer in
  21. Grapeseed Main Street - In one of the houses
  22. El Gordo Lighthouse - In front of Ursula's house
  23. Procopio Beach - Next to the sign at the Up-n-Atom Dine
  24. Paleto Boulevard - In the backyard of one of the houses.
  25. Great Ocean Highway - East of the Sonar Collections Dock

These are all of the locations players must visit to quickly deal with the snowmen.

