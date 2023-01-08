How does the Railgun perform in GTA Online?

GTA Online players will likely enjoy using the Coil Railgun, an electromagnetic weapon of mass destruction. According to reliable leaks from Twitter user @Fluuffball, the Railgun will be drip fed in early 2023 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

A traveling salesman will sell it for $730,000. However, more than a few GTA Online players have found a way to get it early.

The Railgun has some major differences between the story mode versus online games. While it has been nerfed to some extent, it's still a very strong weapon that will likely see competitive play. GTA Online players should know how the Railgun performs before getting one.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Reviewing the Coil Railgun in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

Here's some gameplay footage

First and foremost, console players cannot lock onto targets with the Railgun in GTA Online. They have to manually aim this heavy weapon. It's a fair compromise due to its sheer firepower, not to mention it also takes a second to reload the Railgun. Here is a look at the overall damage output:

Unarmored players will go down in a single hit

Armored players will go down in two consecutive hits

Bull Shark Testosterone players will go down in three consecutive hits

Most flying vehicles will be destroyed in a few shots, namely the Oppressor Mk II and the Mammoth Hydra. That said, armored vehicles take several more shots before they go down. In this case, GTA Online players are better off using explosive RPGs instead of the Railgun.

For the most part, it's a mid-range weapon that hits really hard. Players can use it for longer distances, but it's much harder to aim without a scope.

It's weaker than its GTA 5 counterpart

Rockstar predictably nerfed the Railgun in the online version of the game. Otherwise, it would've been too overpowered to deal with. @Fluuffball already mentioned this in previous leaks back in December.

For the sake of comparison, the above video showcases the power difference between the Railgun in GTA 5 and GTA Online. The former only takes nine shots to destroy an armored vehicle, while the latter requires 20. Players also have to aim manually instead of relying on auto-locking.

With that said, the Railgun is still a very powerful weapon in the online game. Even if the enemy somehow managed to survive the first shot, they would likely get shot a second time because it takes a few seconds to recover.

Should players get the Railgun in GTA Online?

If they haven't already, players should definitely get their hands on the Railgun. The above video demonstrates how to unlock this weapon early, without any modifications. Otherwise, players have to save up $730,000 when the game finally drip feeds the weapon.

The Railgun is a relatively fast and powerful weapon that rewards skill over luck. It can easily take out most players in a direct hit, even if they are wearing heavy armor or using Bull Shark Testosterone.

Overall, the Railgun is a very welcome addition to the game. It's much better than previously drip fed weapons like the Compact EMP Launcher and the Precision Rifle. Players can finally enjoy a really good weapon in a DLC update.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes