How to get a Mazda RX-7 in GTA Online without mods

Most of the vehicles in GTA Online are based on real-life automobiles, so car enthusiasts will have a great time playing this game, especially if they want to customize the in-game vehicles to make them resemble their real-life counterparts.

The ZR350 is one of the most popular cars that GTA Online racers can customize. It is based on the highly acclaimed Mazda RX-7 and does not require any third-party mods. This article will reveal how players can get the Mazda RX-7 in GTA Online.

Here is how players can get the Mazda RX-7 in GTA Online without using mods

Players can buy the ZR350 for $1,615,000 from Legendary Motorsports. The high price can be attributed to its popularity, since the car is highly sought-after in the game.

Players will be able see how it was faithfully designed for maximum player satisfaction, as the car closely resembles the 2002 Mazda RX-7, with the back being reminiscent of the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

This might put off some players as the ZR350 does have aspects of other popular real-life cars, such as the cars from the Mazda series, but the core design is definitely based on the RX-7. Moreover, players get the pop up headlights that are really important for this RX-7 inspired car.

It is only the interior of the car that's different from the RX-7. Experienced GTA Online drivers will quickly realize that the design for the interior is based on the Banshee 900r and Penumbra FF.

However, since most GTA Online players drive cars using the third-person perspective, the interiors will mostly go unnoticed and the car will still feel like the RX-7.

Performance and top speed

The ZR350 has a great top speed of 117.5 mph and a lap time of 1:08.202. This makes it a great choice for players looking to buy a racing car. However, this car is best left in the hands of veteran drivers who are great at using breaks and controlling it during turns, since its traction is not the best.

Thus, breaks are essential if players find themselves driving over uneven surfaces such as dirt roads or sidewalks. Players also have the option to customize their ZR350 with a spoiler, which will be effective in preventing it from spinning out or destabilizing.

In any case, one of the best things about this car is that the engine is very similar to the RX-7's engine as it utilizes the Wankel engine, which comes with two rotors. When compared to other Los Santos Tuners cars from the same class, the ZR350 is also a remarkably robust vehicle.

Players will not have to worry about the automobile getting damaged, since most collisions will only cause the trunk to open up a little. However, the glass windows and headlights can easily break with a few bumps, so players must still exercise caution when driving.

