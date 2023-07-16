How to recreate Paul Walker's Skyline in GTA Online in 2023?

GTA Online includes several real-life and movie-themed cars and Paul Walker’s Nissan Skyline R34 is one of them. It is one of the most iconic cars from the Fast & Furious series and many Paul Walker fans can be seen regularly driving it in the multiplayer game. However, new players often find it difficult to find it among the wide range of vehicles that Rockstar Games offers.

It should be noted that, while the Skyline R34 is available in GTA Online, the gaming studio does not sell it ready-made. You must modify the Elegy Retro Custom to make it look like the movie car. This article explains how to recreate Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline R34 in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: Some details of the article are based on a YouTube video by Just Jake Club.

How to recreate Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline R34 from Fast & Furious in GTA Online

While the design of the Nissan Skyline R34 has changed several times throughout the series, YouTuber Just Jake Club (YouTube/@justjakeclub) shared a video demonstrating how to recreate Paul Walker's car from the Fast & Furious (2009) movie in GTA Online.

You must first purchase the Annis Elegy RH8 in Grand Theft Auto Online and then upgrade it to the Annis Elegy Retro Custom in Benny's Original Motor Works garage. The base model can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport or Benny’s website for $95,000 and it costs an additional $904,000 to upgrade it to the Retro Custom variant.

Paul Walker’s original Nissan Skyline R34 (Image via TopGear)

While the under-the-hood upgrades are subjective to players, the following is a list of visual customizations that are required to recreate Paul Walker’s car in GTA Online:

Front and Rear Bumpers: Stock

Bumper Accessories > Bumper Meshes: Remove Bumper Mesh.

Bumper Accessories > Intercoolers: Logo Intercooler.

Exhausts: Titanium Exhaust.

Hood > Hood Accessories: Chrome Hood Catches.

Hood > Hood: Raised Extreme Hood.

Plates: Plateholder: Remove Front Plate.

Respray > Primary Colors > Metallic: Blue.

Respray > Secondary Colors > Metallic: Blue.

Skirts: Secondary Skirt Extensions.

Spoiler: Low Spoiler or Extreme Downforce BGW.

Suspension: Competition Suspension.

Wheels > Wheel Types > Sport > Chrome Rims: Split Six.

Windows: Light Smoke.

While these are the customizations that can make the Elegy Retro Custom look similar to Paul Walker’s car, the YouTuber also stated that Grand Theft Auto 5 Online players have the liberty to choose their own options to modify the car according to their tastes.

The Elegy Retro Custom is a sports car in GTA Online that is a hybrid of the real-life GT-R R32, R33, and R34. It is powered by a twin-cam six-cylinder engine that can propel the car to a top speed of 115.25 mph or 185.48 km/h when fully upgraded.

