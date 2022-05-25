How to register as a VIP in GTA Online in 2022

Organizations are a very useful business option in GTA Online if players want an active source of income other than doing heists. It enables players to establish a criminal enterprise in the game and carry out various duties while employing other players as bodyguards/associates to help them with their missions.

However, all of this comes later on as players' first step is to become either a VIP or CEO of their organization, and many of the GTA Online players choose VIP as it takes a lot of time and money to do missions while being a CEO. Additionally, if players want a decent amount of cash quickly, being a VIP is the best choice.

This article will explain how players can become VIPs in GTA Online.

Steps for registering as a VIP in GTA Online (2022)

Players only have to complete a few of the steps to become a VIP in GTA Online. The steps are as follows:

Players first need to have over $50,000 in their bank account. This is an essential requirement if players want to become a VIP. After that players need to open the interaction menu in GTA Online, the default button on PS4/PS5 is long-pressing the touchpad, in XBOX ONE/ XBOX SERIES S/X it is the view button, and for the PC it is the 'm' key. The interaction menu should pop up on the left side of the screen, players now need to scroll down to the SecuroServe option, they can use their D-pad or arrow keys to move. Then they will have to select the SecuroServe option A new menu will open up and they have to select the 'Register as VIP' option and when they do that they should successfully become a VIP and would also get a an option to name their own organization.

Players can then choose to hire other players for work such as hiring and firing other players as bodyguards or associates. These bodyguards/associates then work for the VIP and assist them in generating revenue for the company.

During registration, the name of the newly registered organization is set to 'An Organization.' Only CEOs can assign a permanent organization its name because VIP status is temporary. Thus, players can only stay as VIPs for four hours in a session. If players want to rename their organization after registration, they again need $50,000 in their bank account.

Another important thing to keep in mind for players is that there can only be six VIPs per session in the game.

Advantages of being a VIP in GTA Online

Being a VIP is a great alternative to becoming a CEO, as the latter requires players to buy offices that can be really expensive, especially if players are tight on cash. Also, if players want to become CEOs later, they can do that while being a VIP.

After becoming a VIP, players get access to many different activities, and one of the more popular services includes the ability to easily summon vehicles to their location. This greatly simplifies and improves the convenience of Freemode sessions. Furthermore, players can complete VIP Work in the game, which is a good method to make money and RP.

