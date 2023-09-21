How to start Auto Shop Robberies in GTA Online for 2x cash and RP this week? (September 21 - September 27)

The new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update is centered around the Auto Shop business and has temporarily raised the payouts for some of its jobs. Among the most lucrative jobs in this business are Auto Shop Robberies, also known as Auto Shop Robbery Contracts. These contracts are quite like heists since they involve a few setup missions and a finale.

Despite the standard payout not being nearly as impressive, double money and RP for the whole week have certainly made it worth the grind. For those unaware, here is how to start Auto Shop Robberies in GTA Online for 2x cash and RP through September 27, 2023.

Here is how you can start Auto Shop Robberies in GTA Online to earn 2x cash and RP this week (September 21 - 27, 2023)

Needless to say, you must own an Auto Shop to start Auto Shop Robberies, which can be bought from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Here is a list of all property locations for this GTA Online business and their usual prices:

Mission Row Auto Shop - $1,670,000

- $1,670,000 Strawberry Auto Shop - $1,705,000

- $1,705,000 Rancho Auto Shop - $1,750,000

- $1,750,000 Burton Auto Shop - $1,830,000

- $1,830,000 La Mesa Auto Shop - $1,920,000

Interestingly, Rockstar Games has discounted all Auto Shops as well as its optional upgrades by 40% this week, making it the best time to get one.

Once you purchase an Auto Shop, complete its setup mission, Impounded Car, to unlock Auto Shop Robberies. To start one, go to the job board placed outside the Auto Shop office.

Here are all Auto Shop Robbery Contracts available in the game:

The Bank Contract

The Data Contract

The Superdollar Deal

The Prison Contract

The Agency Deal

The E.C.U Job

The Lost Contract

The Union Depository Contract

You can get 2x cash and RP by completing any of these aforementioned Auto Shop Robberies as part of the current GTA Online weekly update.

That said, only three contracts get listed on the job board randomly at a time, out of which you can start one. Although their payouts vary by some margin, most of them pay close to $200,000. The Union Depository Contract pays between $300,000 and $375,000.

Each of these contracts features two setup missions and a finale. With the 2x bonuses in effect, this is one of the best jobs to grind this week. Additionally, completing an Auto Shop Robbery for the first time rewards a bonus of $75,000.

Auto Shop Robberies can either be completed solo or with up to three associates, but completing them alone means you get to keep the entire payout.

Along with Auto Shop Robberies, you can also make 2x cash and RP by completing Auto Shop Client Jobs and Exotic Exports through September 27, 2023. This is a good way to stay engaged in this game until Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out.

