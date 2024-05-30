How to start the Cayo Perico Series in GTA Online for triple money? (May 30-June 5, 2024)

Participating in the Cayo Perico Series — available till June 5, 2024 — will fetch players triple the usual money and RP as part of the GTA Online weekly update released earlier today. For those unaware, this is a series of multiplayer races that take place on the Cayo Perico island for various types of vehicles. As of writing, Rockstar Games have added 10 races to this series.

They can be started quite easily from the game's pause menu. However, navigating through all the tabs and options can be a little confusing, especially for beginners. So, in this article, we will look at how to start the Cayo Perico Series in GTA Online for triple money this week.

GTA Online guide: How to start the Cayo Perico Series for triple money this week (May 30 - June 5, 2024)

GTA Online's Races playlist (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Follow the steps below to start the Cayo Perico Series for triple bonuses this week in GTA Online:

Step 1 - Bring up GTA Online's pause menu

- Bring up GTA Online's pause menu Step 2 - Head over to the tab labeled ONLINE

- Head over to the tab labeled Step 3 - Select the Jobs option

- Select the option Step 4 - Now click on Play Job

- Now click on Step 5 - Select Rockstar Created

- Select Step 6 - Go down to the Races playlist

As already mentioned, there are 10 Cayo Perico Series races to choose from. All of them will be paying three times the usual cash and RP rewards until June 5, 2024, as part of the currently active GTA Online weekly update.

Here is a list of all the available races and a brief description of them:

Cayo Perico - Bike & Subscribe - A motorcycle race

- A motorcycle race Cayo Perico - Coast's Clear - A sea race only using the Seashark Jetski

- A sea race only using the Seashark Jetski Cayo Perico - Crash Course - A helicopter air race

- A helicopter air race Cayo Perico - Flier Flier - An air race across the island for planes.

- An air race across the island for planes. Cayo Perico - Get Blazed - An amphibious race using the Blazer Aqua quad bike.

- An amphibious race using the Blazer Aqua quad bike. Cayo Perico - Going Down - A land race with various types of cars allowed

- A land race with various types of cars allowed Cayo Perico - Going Up - An off-road land race

- An off-road land race Cayo Perico - Hard Dock Life - Another amphibious race using the Blaze Aqua

- Another amphibious race using the Blaze Aqua Cayo Perico - Hauling Gas - A lengthy point-to-point land race

- A lengthy point-to-point land race Cayo Perico - Paradise Won - A lengthy off-road land race

Cayo Perico Series races (even with the triple money bonuses) may not reward you as much as selling Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles would. However, they are certainly quite fun to play.

The currently active weekly update has also applied triple money bonuses on Terrorbyte Client Jobs and Every Bullet Counts Adversary Mode and introduced a new Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle.

