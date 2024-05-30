List of GTA Online bonuses in the latest update (May 30 - June 5, 2024)

GTA Online bonuses have always been an integral part of weekly updates, and Rockstar Games made sure everyone gets something this week. From now till June 5, 2024, players can enjoy up to 3x bonuses in Grand Theft Auto Online on a variety of in-game activities and game modes. From participating in an adversary mode to competing in races on a tropical island, there’s something for everyone this week.

Up to 3x GTA Online bonuses are available on Cayo Perico Series, Every Bullet Counts, and more

The latest GTA Online weekly update is offering up to triple bonuses on some of the most interesting in-game activities for the next seven days. This includes:

1) Cayo Perico Series (3x GTA Online bonuses):

An official image of Cayo Perico Series (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cayo Perico Series was added to the game in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises update. It is a set of races on the tropical island of Cayo Perico between eight participants. Until June 5, 2024, gamers can enjoy triple money and RP on all available Cayo Perico Series races in the game:

Cayo Perico - Bike & Subscribe

Cayo Perico - Coast's Clear

Cayo Perico - Crash Course

Cayo Perico - Flier Flier

Cayo Perico - Get Blazed

Cayo Perico - Going Down

Cayo Perico - Going Up

Cayo Perico - Hard Dock Life

Cayo Perico - Hauling Gas

Cayo Perico - Paradise Won

2) Terrorbyte Client Jobs (3x GTA Online bonuses):

An official image of Terrorbyte Client Jobs (Image via Rockstar Games)

Terrorbyte Client Jobs are given to Terrorbyte owners by Paige Harris. These missions revolve around hacking, stealing, and related activities. Here are all of the Client Jobs giving 3x cash and RP this week:

Robbery in Progress

Data Sweep

Targeted Data

Diamond Shopping

Collector's Pieces

Deal Breaker

3) Every Bullet Counts (3x GTA Online bonuses):

An official image of Every Bullet Counts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every Bullet Counts is one of the adversary modes in the game. It debuted in 2015 as part of the Lowriders update. This game mode plays similarly to Last Man Standing but with limited weapons and ammo. Players can freely collect ammo scattered in the area or resort to melee attacks with a Machete or Hatchet. Here are all of the Every Bullet Counts’ matches available in 2024:

Every Bullet Counts I

Every Bullet Counts II

Every Bullet Counts III

Every Bullet Counts IV

Bunker - Every Bullet Counts

Missile Base - Every Bullet Counts

Diamond Every Bullet Counts

4) Junk Energy Time Trials (2x GTA Online bonuses)

An official image of Junk Energy Time Trials (Image via Rockstar Games)

Junk Energy Time Trials are back in the limelight in Los Santos this week with double cash and RP rewards. These free-mode events require players to complete a lap using a Junk Energy Inductor bike within a limited period. Here are all of the Junk Energy Time Trials available as of May 30, 2024:

Sewer System

Mount Chiliad East

West Vinewood

Mount Gordo

Mountain State

Kortz Center

El Burro Heights

Mirror Park

Mount Chiliad West

Vinewood Hills

Pillbox Hill

Marlowe Vineyards

Redwood Lights Track

Alta

All of the aforementioned GTA Online bonuses allow players to try these game modes while earning more than usual money.

