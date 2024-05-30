List of GTA Online bonuses in the latest update (May 30 - June 5, 2024)

GTA Online bonuses have always been an integral part of weekly updates, and Rockstar Games made sure everyone gets something this week. From now till June 5, 2024, players can enjoy up to 3x bonuses in Grand Theft Auto Online on a variety of in-game activities and game modes. From participating in an adversary mode to competing in races on a tropical island, there’s something for everyone this week.
Up to 3x GTA Online bonuses are available on Cayo Perico Series, Every Bullet Counts, and more
The latest GTA Online weekly update is offering up to triple bonuses on some of the most interesting in-game activities for the next seven days. This includes:
1) Cayo Perico Series (3x GTA Online bonuses):
The Cayo Perico Series was added to the game in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises update. It is a set of races on the tropical island of Cayo Perico between eight participants. Until June 5, 2024, gamers can enjoy triple money and RP on all available Cayo Perico Series races in the game:
- Cayo Perico - Bike & Subscribe
- Cayo Perico - Coast's Clear
- Cayo Perico - Crash Course
- Cayo Perico - Flier Flier
- Cayo Perico - Get Blazed
- Cayo Perico - Going Down
- Cayo Perico - Going Up
- Cayo Perico - Hard Dock Life
- Cayo Perico - Hauling Gas
- Cayo Perico - Paradise Won
Also Check: GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
2) Terrorbyte Client Jobs (3x GTA Online bonuses):
Terrorbyte Client Jobs are given to Terrorbyte owners by Paige Harris. These missions revolve around hacking, stealing, and related activities. Here are all of the Client Jobs giving 3x cash and RP this week:
- Robbery in Progress
- Data Sweep
- Targeted Data
- Diamond Shopping
- Collector's Pieces
- Deal Breaker
Also Check: Podium vehicle of the week
3) Every Bullet Counts (3x GTA Online bonuses):
Every Bullet Counts is one of the adversary modes in the game. It debuted in 2015 as part of the Lowriders update. This game mode plays similarly to Last Man Standing but with limited weapons and ammo. Players can freely collect ammo scattered in the area or resort to melee attacks with a Machete or Hatchet. Here are all of the Every Bullet Counts’ matches available in 2024:
- Every Bullet Counts I
- Every Bullet Counts II
- Every Bullet Counts III
- Every Bullet Counts IV
- Bunker - Every Bullet Counts
- Missile Base - Every Bullet Counts
- Diamond Every Bullet Counts
4) Junk Energy Time Trials (2x GTA Online bonuses)
Junk Energy Time Trials are back in the limelight in Los Santos this week with double cash and RP rewards. These free-mode events require players to complete a lap using a Junk Energy Inductor bike within a limited period. Here are all of the Junk Energy Time Trials available as of May 30, 2024:
- Sewer System
- Mount Chiliad East
- West Vinewood
- Mount Gordo
- Mountain State
- Kortz Center
- El Burro Heights
- Mirror Park
- Mount Chiliad West
- Vinewood Hills
- Pillbox Hill
- Marlowe Vineyards
- Redwood Lights Track
- Alta
All of the aforementioned GTA Online bonuses allow players to try these game modes while earning more than usual money.