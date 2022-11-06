How to start Fleeca Job in GTA Online

The Heist Event is currently underway in GTA Online, and players should start with the Fleeca Job first. One can make a lot of money through the event this month and must complete all the challenges within three weeks.

The Fleeca Job is a good starting point, considering the financial incentives it offers. You are better off starting the heist as the team leader. Also, if you want a bigger slice of the pie in GTA Online, you need to start the heist yourself. Otherwise, you have to put up with small cuts.

Here's what you should know about starting Fleeca Job in GTA Online

Purchase a high-end apartment

This applies to all the classic heists and not just the Fleeca Job. You can buy high-end apartments from the Dynasty 8 website. It doesn't matter whether it's in ‎Del Perro Heights or the ‎Eclipse Towers. However, you will need to be Rank 12 if you want to host a heist.

Once you're inside your new apartment, you will be given access to a special room where you can start your heists. Of course, this requires a small setup cost. If you're playing it for the first time, Lester Crest will cover your expenses. He will also give you a rundown on what to expect from the heist.

After your first heist is completed, subsequent ones require a 10% fee, and you will have to pay a measly $11,500. For future reference, you can skip cutscenes as the team leader if you have already watched them previously. Now, all you need to do is find some cooperative teammates.

Finding another player

You can always send invites in GTA Online. When you start the job in your planning room, you will be taken to a menu screen. After you confirm the settings, you should set "Matchmaking" to "Open" and click on "Auto Invite."

The Fleeca Job involves two people: a driver and a driller. Their roles are self-explanatory for what you can expect them to do in these missions. The heist itself will involve one person breaking into the bank and playing a hacking mini-game. Meanwhile, the driver will have to control witnesses and shoot cameras.

Depending on the difficult setting in GTA Online, you can either earn $100,625 on Easy, $201,250 on Normal, or $250,250 on Hard for completing the heist. Of course, you will have to split the earnings with your partner.

You should get started as soon as possible

GTA Online is celebrating the Heists Event this month. You can potentially earn $2,000,000 by completing all of them. However, the Fleeca Job is special for a few reasons, and you will earn double rewards for its setup missions this month.

In addition, GTA+ members also get a 50% boost on the Fleeca Job. This will stack with the weekly bonuses. The best part is that you can also cut your prep work fees by half; this is going to be a very lucrative month.

The Fleeca Job is among the easier heists in GTA Online. As long as you can find a dependable teammate, you should be good to go. Of course, if you can get some friends to come online, that would help greatly as well.

