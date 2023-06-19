How to start the new San Andreas Mercenaries missions in GTA Online: A beginner’s guide

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC added new content for players to enjoy. Whether it’s a new set of wheels or much-needed Hangar upgrades, there’s something for everyone. However, like all the past summer updates, Rockstar added a new set of missions in the game known as Project Overthrow, where players must eliminate Merryweather Security forces working with Charlie Reed.

However, due to the sheer amount of content available in 2023, one could wonder where to find these missions and how to start them. This article will guide beginners to start their journey of the San Andreas Mercenaries in GTA Online.

GTA Online Project Overthrow missions in San Andreas Mercenaries: A brief step-by-step guide

Unlike last year’s Operation Paper Trail, the Project Overthrow missions will require some investment in GTA Online before accessing them. First, players will need a Mammoth Avenger, a 10-seater military aircraft added to the game in 2017 as part of The Doomsday Heist update.

Here’s how to buy an Avenger after the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Open the in-game smartphone and use the Internet Select the Warstock Cache & Carry website Choose “Mammoth Avenger” and click on Buy

The aircraft will cost $4,787,500 - $3,450,000; however, players will need to install the brand new Operations Terminal for another $750,000 - $1,250,000.This makes the total asset cost around $4,912,500 - $4,200,000. While this probably might not be feasible for beginners, it is the only way to be able to play new missions in Los Santos. They must check the fastest ways to make money in GTA Online to afford the setup cost.

Once it is installed and Avenger is ready, players must follow the below-mentioned steps to start the Project Overview missions in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Get inside the Avenger Visit the newly installed Operations Terminal setup Press the prompt button Select “Project Overview” from the options Select an available mission

When accessing it for the first time, only one mission will be available for players: Reporting for Duty. However, more tasks, such as the On Parade, will be added to the terminal after completing it.

There are a total of six Project Overthrow missions in the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, all of them filled with action-packed moments. Here’re the names of each of the missions in proper order:

Reporting for Duty Falling In Breaking Ranks Shock & Awe On Parade Unconventional Warfare

Apart from the missions above, Rockstar has also added new LSA Operations, a set of free-mode missions accessible through the same Operations Terminal inside an Avenger:

LSA Operation – Direct Action

Direct Action LSA Operation – Whistleblower

Whistleblower LSA Operation – Surgical Strike

Even though the DLC removed many cars from GTA Online, the new missions still offer plenty of replayability in 2023.

