How to unlock the Drift Junk livery in GTA Online this week (February 16-20, 2025)

When it comes to celebrating special events in GTA Online, Rockstar Games never disappoints. It recently released a Valentine’s Day update, celebrating the festival of love and romance for the next few days. While getting Valentine’s Day-themed apparel is a big win for GTA Online players in 2025, Rockstar went the extra mile by adding a limited-time livery for motorheads. There’s now a new Drift Junk livery for the Annis ZR350 that you can unlock and equip.

This guide explains how to unlock it in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online this week: A specific type of race event is linked with the new Drift Junk livery

A picture of the Drift Junk livery (Image via X @dash_GTA // Rockstar Games)

One of the biggest things Rockstar Games has added to the game in recent years is Drift Races. Here, players get a chance to truly drift into the world of Los Santos. They earn points for drifting, and the one with the most points wins the event. It’s a decent way to earn money too. The developers recently added three new drift events, showing their continuous support for the popular multiplayer title.

To unlock the new Drift Junk limited-time livery this week, you must play and complete one Drift Race in an Annis ZR350.

To start a Drift Race, follow the steps below:

Open the Options Menu.

Choose the Online tab.

Select Jobs.

Go to Play jobs.

Choose Rockstar Created.

Go to Races.

Select any of the available Drift Races mentioned on the list.

As of February 16, 2025, there are 10 different Drift Races to participate in. These are:

Drift Race - A Hill To Die On

Drift Race - Beach Slap

Drift Race - Buckle Down

Drift Race - Gang's All Here

Drift Race - Go with the Flow

Drift Race - Highway Code

Drift Race - Let Fly

Drift Race - Smoke and Mirrors

Drift Race - Textile City Limits

Drift Race - Wide Berth

Completing any of these events before 2 am PT, February 20, 2025, will unlock the limited-time Drift Junk livery for the Annis ZR350.

Everything important to know about the ZR350 in GTA Online

The ZR350 is a popular sports car in the game. Debuting in 2021 with the well-received Los Santos Tuners DLC, the vehicle has seemingly taken design inspiration from the Mazda RX-7.

Powered by a two-rotor Wankel engine, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:06.967.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,211,250-$1,615,000.

