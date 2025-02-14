5 rare collectibles in the GTA Online Valentine's Day update (February 14-19, 2025)

Rockstar Games recently released the GTA Online Valentine’s Day update, adding tons of new bonuses and vehicles to collect. However, the developers have also added a couple of rare collectibles players can claim as a way to celebrate the festival of love and romance. From unique apparel items to a special limited-time livery for a vehicle, there’s something for everyone.

This article shares five rare collections that gamers can claim right now as part of the GTA Online Valentine’s Day update.

GTA Online Valentine’s Day update: 5 rare collectibles include Valentines Blazer, Heartbreak Pendant, and more (February 14-19, 2025)

1) Heartbreaker Robe

A picture of free log-in rewards claimable this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has never disappointed with special events in Los Santos, and the latest GTA Online Valentine’s Day update is no exception. Every player can claim a special Heartbreaker Robe this week. All one has to do is simply log in to the popular multiplayer title.

Along with that, players will be rewarded with two extra collectibles: the Heartbreaker Bustier and the Heartbreak Boxer Shorts. While the first one is made for ladies, the latter can be equipped by gentlemen.

These collectibles are easy to claim and gamers shouldn’t miss out on them.

2) Valentines Blazer

A picture of the Valentines Blazer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Blazers never go out of fashion in the world of Los Santos, and Rockstar Games is currently giving a rare one to collect - the Valentines Blazer. This is a special red blazer that has hearts printed all over it.

Players can claim it simply by enlisting themselves as an Associate or a Bodyguard. The easiest way to do this is to have your friends send you an in-game invitation to become one. Once successfully done, a small pop-up message will appear on the screen, notifying you about the free reward.

3) Heartbreak Pendant

A picture of Heartbreak Pendant (Image via Rockstar Games)

Accessories play a vital role when customizing a character in GTA Online. While the game already has hundreds of interesting ones, Rockstar is currently offering players a chance to collect a rare item: Heartbreak Pendant. As the name suggests, it is a pendant themed around the GTA Online Valentine’s Day update.

It can be unlocked by completing one match of Till Death Do Us Part, a returning adversary mode wherein players compete in teams of two and each team shares only one life between them. This makes it a unique mode to experience in Los Santos this week.

4) Drift Junk limited-time livery

For motorheads, there is a new livery to collect in the ongoing GTA Online Valentine’s Day update - Drift Junk. As its name suggests, it is specially made for players who love drifting in the game. One can even find a resemblance to liveries available in Need for Speed Pro Street.

To claim this livery, players must complete one Drift Race in the Annis ZR350 sports car. Rockstar recently added three new Drift Races, making it the best time to try those out. Those who don’t own an Annis ZR350 can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,615,000 - $1,211,250.

5) Pink Heart Shades

A picture of Pink Heart Shades (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, players can claim Pink Heart Shades in the GTA Online Valentine’s Day update 2025. As the name implies, it is pink-colour heart-shaped shades that look perfect to celebrate the day of love in Los Santos.

To get this rare accessory, players must participate and win any of the two adversary modes this week. This means they don’t necessarily need to play Till Death Do Us Part to claim the reward; any adversary mode of their choice will be eligible. Furthermore, completing this objective will also give an additional $100,000 as part of the weekly challenge bonus.

Apart from the aforementioned collectibles, players can earn cash and RP by collecting all LS Tags in Los Santos.

